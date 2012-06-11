MacBook Pro 2012: What you need to know

All the details on Apple's big WWDC 2012 revelation

By

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

More about Apple MacBook Pro 2012

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.