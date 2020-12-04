iPhone 13: price, launch date, specs, and more about Apple's next flagship

With the iPhone 12 launch behind us, all eyes are on Apples iPhone 13 which is set to get some long overdue upgrades, as well as introducing an industry first or two!

There's no doubt that the flagship is going to boast an upgraded processor, which is par for the course every year. Fans have been waiting for an upgrade from the 60Hz displays for a while now, and while the iPhone 12 failed to deliver, the iPhone 13 is set to give them exactly what they want, and then some.

There's even word of a foldable iPhone, with patents indicating that Apple has a flip phone with a flexible display in the works. Rumors and leaks have been flying around for weeks, so let's dive in, and get up to speed on everything so far.

Apple's iPhones usually launch in September every year, with the notable exception of the iPhone SE (2nd generation) which released in April 2020, and the iPhone X series, which saw the iPhone X hit the market in November 2017, the iPhone XS and XS Max debut in September 2018, followed by the iPhone XR in October 2018.

The iPhone 12 also saw a staggered launch, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro shipping in October 2020, followed by the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in November.

Looking forward to the iPhone 13 release, we're assuming Apple will opt for the September window, but it may need to rethink its release schedule if it wants to keep up with competitors like Samsung; the Korean tech giant is rumored to be switching things up by merging its S series with its Note series for the Galaxy S21, and switching the devices to a January release followed by the Galaxy Z Flip 2 in the summer.

iPhone 13: price

We've yet to see the rumor mill stir on this front, but Apple shook things up with the iPhone 12 by scrapping the EarPods and charger it's historically provided in the box.

The price of the iPhone 12 series starts from $699/£699/AU$1,199 for the iPhone Mini, $799/£799/AU$1,349 for the iPhone 12, $999/£999/AU$1,199 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and $1099/£1099/AU$1,699 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Compared to the iPhone 11 series that's an increase of $100/ £100/ AU$150 for the iPhone 12, while the more premium handsets cost the same as last year's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Note that's without factoring in the $38/£38 it would cost to buy the missing accessories for the iPhone 12.

Next year's iPhone 13 will likely be in the same ballpark, especially with the saving of not having to ship the smartphones with accessories.

There's talk of Apple switching suppliers for its energy-efficient LTPO OLED displays, potentially doing business with Chinese display manufacturer BOE. There are still some finer points to be ironed out when it comes to BOE passing Apple’s rigorous quality standards, but if it manages to meet them, we could see the price of the iPhone 13 drop thanks to the cost saving from the manufacturer switch.

iPhone 13: display and design

There have been a slew of leaks and rumors on the iPhone 13's possible design, from a clamshell in the style of the Galaxy Z Flip, to a sliding screen concept that is less likely to come to fruition.

The foldable patent was spotted back in the summer, and noted Apple leaker Jon Prosser confirmed that the device is in the works – although we don't know if this is the iPhone 13, or a separate device entirely under a totally new moniker. Apple is said to be actively testing prototype folding iPhones with different parts from its supply chain.

If Apple does end up launching a foldable, it looks set to be a lot more sturdy than the offerings we've seen so far, with a patent for a super tough bit flexible screen ensuring the display will be resistant to cracks at the crease.

Another exciting development for iPhone users is that after years of that sizeable notch, we might finally be seeing that phased out too, or at least shrunken down somewhat.

The panel itself is set for an upgrade, with the premium version rumored to get a 120Hz Pro Motion display with variable refresh rate, utilising LTPO tech, which will help out with battery life.

On the battery front, the iPhone 13 is reportedly getting soft board batteries that have the same capacity as regular batteries but are significantly smaller, allowing for a thinner handset.

iPhone 13: specs and features

As with every annual iteration of the iPhone series, we expect the iPhone 13 to roll out with a brand new SoC. The iPhone 12 houses the A14 bionic chip, which followed the iPhone 11's A13 chip, so by all accounts, the iPhone 13 should be housing the A15 processor which will be faster and more powerful than its predecessor.

The iPhone 12 is a milestone for Apple, as it's the first range of iPhones to support 5G – both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, although the latter is only supported in the US. The iPhone 13 series, meanwhile, will reportedly support "either of the bands but not both for specific markets in 2021".

Industry insider Ross Young suggested the top tier 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models will offer Sub6 as well as the high-bandwidth mmWave 5G, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be relegated to Sub6 only.

Another big deal for the iPhone 13 is the impending debut of a 120Hz display; old news for Android users, but for iOS fans who have been stuck with 60Hz refresh rates, this is at the top of their list. Prosser also backed up this claim, so we're pretty confident the feature will show up next year.

Prosser has weighed in on a number of other prospective iPhone 13 features, including the return of Touch ID. He's been "50/50" on its comeback, and while another leaker has said an iPhone 13 prototype handset doesn't include Touch ID, it's too early to rule it out just yet.

Apple may also bag a first for smartphones, with word of a portless iPhone 13 model coming next year. The launch of the MagSafe charger seems to be paving the way for this development.

On the storage front, the iPhone 13 is knocking it out of the park; a recent rumor puts it at a whopping 1TB – that's more than the PS5 and the same as the Xbox Series X!

Whether it's a foldable or not, the iPhone 13 is going to tick off a lot of firsts for Apple, so if you're a long-time fan who's been lamenting at how far behind Android the devices have been lagging, 2021 looks set to be your year.