Huawei Mate 30: price, release date – and will it run Android?

The Huawei Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro launch today, September 19, in Munich, Germany. And, simply put, the big unveiling promises to be one of the most interesting of the year. This is because the Mate 30 range of phones has now being confirmed to be launching without "licensed Google apps and services".

And that is a big deal. An Android phone running no Google apps is not an attractive proposition to the vast majority of people, as even if those apps can theoretically be side-loaded later on, many don't know how to do that and, well, don't want to. Why would you spend a fortune on a new phone just so you get the privilege of messing around trying to bring it back to a level of functionality that is delivered by its rivals out of the box?

As such, it will be interesting to see what Huawei has to say about the situation, if it proves to be true, at the Mate 30 launch event. It'll also be interesting to see just what shape the phone is in, Google apps and services aside. Can we expect support for 5G for example? How are these phones going to better the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro? And what about the OS?

Here's everything we know about the Huawei Mate 30 series so far.

We know that the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will launch on September 19, 2019, in Munich, Germany – thanks to the official invitation sent out via Huawei's Twitter channel, with a mysterious tweet stating that: "We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019."

Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVECSeptember 1, 2019

Is that... a camera lens on the invitation there? Huawei loves to focus on its phone cameras so it looks like that'll be the case again here. The invite also encourages us to "rethink possibilities", so you can interpret that however you like.

In terms of pricing, nothing concrete has yet been announced, but prices should be in the same sort of area as last year's Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro handsets. The Huawei Mate 20 went on sale for €799 (about £690 / $900) and upwards, whereas the Huawei Mate 20 Pro cost €1,050 (about £905 / $1,185) at launch – expect something similar this time around.

Huawei Mate 30: design



(Image credit: @UniverseIce / Twitter)

Are the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro phones going to stick with the teardrop notch of the Huawei Mate 20? Or is it going to do something dramatic like introduce a pop-up selfie camera? Has Huawei developed the tech to put the front-facing camera behind the display?

Well, based on the leaks we've seen so far, it looks as though Huawei is going to fit a thin notch on the front of the phone and a circular camera array on the back, perhaps with as many as four camera lenses (for the Mate 30 Pro). The design appears a little angular, so we'll have to see what it looks like close up.

That lovely 'Twilight' (purple and turquoise) colour that Huawei debuted last year seems to have done down well, so it'll probably be back again this year, together with the standard black, blue, green and pink gold options.

When it comes to Huawei, there's always the chance of a surprise, but we're not expecting anything too eyebrow-raising when it comes to the design and appearance of the Huawei Mate 30. It'll almost certainly have a bigger screen than the P30 and P30 Pro though, as is normal for the Mate series: the rumours are it could be as big as 6.71 inches, corner to corner, and come with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Huawei Mate 30: specs and features





As the launch date for the Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro has approached, we've begun to hear more and more about what's going to be inside these phones. For a start we should see Huawei's latest Kirin 990 processor – the fastest CPU that Huawei has put out yet.

As we've already mentioned, cameras could one of the main features of the Mate 30 series. The Mate 30 Pro is being tipped to come with a quad-lens camera array on the back, in a circular housing, though there's some debate over exactly what the final camera configuration will be. Expect lots of camera trickery to be showcased at the launch event on September 19.

Other than that we think the Huawei Mate 30 phones are going to come with at least 6GB of RAM to keep pace with the other Android flagships we've seen launching this year. By the time everything has been added up in terms of specs, this should be the most powerful and capable Huawei phone yet.





We know Huawei is keen on pushing its NanoMemory memory cards, so expandable storage is probably going to be in the specs sheet, probably alongside 128GB as the minimum amount of included space for your photos, music and other files.

In other words, this will be a seriously capable handset, even if we don't know the . exact details yet. With the Mate 20 offering so much, including wireless charging and IP68 waterproofing on the Mate 20 Pro model, it's difficult to know exactly where Huawei will make improvements.

Huawei being Huawei though it'll probably find a way. While we think a folding device isn't likely, a 5G model of the Huawei Mate 30 or Mate 30 Pro very much is, so you'll be able to get connected to the very fastest networks – if they've arrived in your part of the world by the time the Mate 30 launches.

But what about Android and the Google apps?

There's a shadow looming over the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 series and that's because it doesn't look like Huawei will have access to Android or Google's apps for this handset. That's going to seriously reduce the appeal for anyone considering one of these phones as their next upgrade.

We don't know for sure yet, because Google and Huawei might be able to find a loophole, but it doesn't look all that good. This is all part of the trade tensions going on between the US and China at the moment, which is restricting the business that Huawei is able to do with companies in the US – like, for example, Google.

If the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro don't come running Android then they're likely to be running Huawei's own HarmonyOS and stock apps instead – as yet we haven't had a proper look at this software, so we'll have to wait and see whether it can get anywhere near what Android offers.

Not being able to access Android and the Google app suite is going to be a major headache for Huawei in the future, no matter how good its phone cameras are. We'll be watching and listening closely on September 19, when we should get an update on the situation – and find out exactly what the Mate 30 phones are running.

Lead image credit: Concept Creator