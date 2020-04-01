How to watch Joe Wicks PE lesson: start with Youtube then here's four more ways to tire out kids at home

If you want to know how to watch Joe Wicks PE lesson, join the queue. Joe, aka 'The Body Coach', was already a smash hit with yummy mummys, but with his daily PE lessons for the nation – called, logically enough, PE With Joe – he is moving towards national treasure status.

Wicks is streaming, basically, a HIIT workout for kids – although obviously children don't see it like that, because that does not sound like fun – every day from Monday to Friday on his Youtube channel. This is great for the kids, who get much-needed exercise, and probably great for their parents too, as it tires the kids out a bit in the morning. The next one is coming up at 9am BST today and you can watch it now (or watch it shortly, if it isn't 9am BST yet).

If you have missed PE With Joe so far, just click on the link below to see all episodes of it now.

• Watch all previous episodes of 'P.E. with Joe' on youtube for free

In case you need even more inspiration, we've also collected four more tips on how to keep the kids entertained – or more like, how to tire out the kids – at home.

How to watch Joe Wicks' PE lesson on Youtube

The easiest way to watch Joe Wicks' PE lessons is to visit The Body Coach Youtube channel at 9am BST every weekday morning and tune in for the live feed. It is displayed right at the top of the channel with the little "LIVE" box flashing in the corner on the video thumbnail.

If you miss a live episode there is no need to worry: all previous episodes are available to watch on The Body Coach channel, neatly organised into playlists.

• Watch all five episodes of the first week of 'P.E. with Joe'

• Watch all episodes of the second week of 'P.E. with Joe'

Should you want to mix things up a bit, below are four more ideas and tips on how to tire out the little ones so you can get some work done or get some rest.

(Image credit: SmarTrike)

Tip #1: get a trampoline

• Shop trampolines at Amazon

• Shop trampolines at Argos

Kind of an obvious one here: jumping up and down on a trampoline is fun activity for the kids and while the little ones are in the enclosure, parents can rest easy and concentrate on other things than just monitoring the whereabouts of the toddlers. People with gardens are in a better situation but there are plenty of indoor trampolines available both at Amazon and Argos too. If you have a low ceiling, that might be an issue, so please always check the recommended height before you buy.

(Image credit: VWH)

Tip #2: get a skipping rope

• Shop skipping ropes at Amazon

• Shop skipping ropes at Argos

We used to love skipping ropes when we were young, and kids nowadays still appreciate the challenge that is doing skipping for more than a few minutes at a time? Skipping ropes are dirt cheap so making the kids play with one is also a wise decision economically. And most significantly of all, skipping is the only pastime enjoyed by both small children and enormous boxers. This is a hobby with broad appeal.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Tip #3: get a kids fitness tracker

Getting an activity tracker, like the Fitbit Ace 2 or the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 for the kids can motivate them to move more, just like how getting a new Fitbit Charge 4 might make you a little bit more active than before. The Fitbit Ace 2 is recommended for older kids with the accompanying apps and games while the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 is best suited for littler ones, the screen being protected more by the silicone strap.

• Fitbit Ace 2 vs Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 – which kids' activity tracker is best for you?

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Tip #4: set the turbo trainer up for the kids

• Best turbo trainer: the best smart trainers are the ultimate home gym buy

Thinking outside the box here, but you could set up a wheel-on turbo trainer for a smaller wheel size and let the kids enjoy your Zwift membership for a bit. Maybe not the littlest ones but older children should be able to use a smart trainer such as the Wahoo Kickr Snap, if supervised properly. Alternatively, there is the true kids' version of a turbo trainer…