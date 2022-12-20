Driving an EV home for Christmas? Here are 4 tips to improve your journey

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Millions of us will be taking Chris Rea’s advice and ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ in the coming weeks, and as electric vehicles continue to rise in popularity, many will be making this trip in an EV for the first time.

With that in mind, Osprey Charging , one of the largest nationwide networks of rapid electric vehicle charging points, has given us their top tips on how to have a cost-effective, safe, and sustainable electric drive home for Christmas.

1. Pre-heat your cabin

Most EVs come with an app that allows you to warm up and de-ice your car before you set foot outside of the house. This will also warm the car’s battery to a more efficient level, increasing your range for the journey ahead.

2. Modern EVs can go further and further, making long trips even easier…

Each year, advances in technology mean that EVs can drive even further, with the average EV now being able to drive over 200 miles without a top-up charge. Indeed, the mass-market Citroen C4X has a range of 265 miles, whilst the Mercedes EQS can go up to 395 miles.

This means that it’s much more likely that you will need to stop for a coffee and loo break before you will need to charge – and of course, the joy of an EV is that your car can charge while you are enjoying your pit stop.

Even though electric vehicle range has inomproved, it's important that you do plan to stop on your journey. Don't arrive at your destination with barely any charge left, because if the charger there isn't working you could end up being stuck.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

3. You can now relax about making that long journey home in an EV

With over 1,300 brand-new rapid chargepoints installed in 2022, there is now a nationwide network of over 6,000 public rapid chargepoints in the UK, meaning that it is now easier than ever to find a spot for a quick top-up on your journey.

For example, Osprey have chargers stationed all the way from the Cairngorms in Scotland to Cornwall in the south, and all of them offer contactless payment as an option. That means there is no need to pre-register for any accounts or apps, and you can get on your way with a simple tap of a card.

4. Plan for a shorter range in cold tempratures

EV batteries are at their most efficient when they are between 20-25 degrees, and cold weather can slow down charging times. In winter months low ambient temperatures can reduce the available range by 10-15% of its range.