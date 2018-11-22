The best Black Friday Holiday deals 2018: European flights as low as £5

Black Friday 2018 is fast approaching. This is the day when retailers everywhere slash their prices so you can get your hands on some cracking deals, but they’re not the only ones slashing their prices. Airlines, holiday companies, hotels and booking sites all do the same, meaning in the lead up to Black Friday, you’ll be able to bag yourself a bargain holiday, and we’re going to show you how.

Companies such as First Choice and TUI have already begun to tease us with Black Friday advertising, and going on what we saw last year, all the major airlines such as Easy Jet, Virgin and British Airways are all set to surprise us with some fantastic travel deals.

Where to find the best Black Friday holiday deals 2018

A cheap flight or package holiday can be all too tempting, but there’s a difference between good value and good price. Remember to consider the price of things like baggage and other travel extras before rushing into a seemingly “good” deal.

If you’re looking for some winter sun, then you’ll be in luck, as we’re likely to see plenty of last-minute deals for the Christmas period, as well as some pre-season ski deals!

Alternatively, early-birds really do catch the worm, and Black Friday is the perfect time to book your 2019 summer holiday so you can avoid the inevitably extortionate school holiday prices. Destinations we’re likely to see on the list include Turkey, Tunisia, Seychelles and more.

We recommend starting early. Bookmark pages and pick out the destinations or packages you’re interested in. This means that when the time comes, you can work quickly. The best Black Friday holiday deals won’t be around for long, so doing some prep will help you find what you’re looking for.

Check back here, as we’ll be covering all of the best deals over Black Friday weekend. We’ve got a few weeks to go yet, but here’s a few to keep your eye on in the lead up to Black Friday 2018...

Air New Zealand Black Friday Deals

This airline has already begun teasing us with a Black Friday deals page already set up showing a taste of what’s in store.

It's advertising London to LA return flights for just £175! The deal is capped it at 100 flights, so it’s first come, first served!

The best part about Air New Zealand is it offers “fare hold”, whereby you can reserve flights for 3 days for just £25! Other deals are set to be released soon, so make sure you keep checking back to its deals page (linked below) for other limited offers.

Booking.com Black Friday Deals

If you’re just browsing for a holiday but don’t know what you want, Booking.com is a good place to start. It's offered many different “vouchers” in previous years which included 50-percent off holidays and they’ll be setting up to release more discounts in the next few weeks.

Check out the Booking.com deals page (linked below) for some inspiration on worldwide destinations, and make sure you check back over the Black Friday weekend for a mixture of offers on anything from flights to hotel rooms and transfers.

British Airways Black Friday Deals

If you’re a frequent flyer with British Airways then you won’t want to miss out on its Black Friday holiday deals 2018. Last year saw the airline offer 5,000 bonus points to Avios customers, making this probably one of the best Black Friday deals across the travel industry.

It's likely to include plenty of European city breaks, with 15%-percent or more off on city breaks to Lisbon, Prague, Edinburgh, Barcelona and more. In addition, long-haul and package holidays will be thrown into the mix.

Some last-minute deals are already available on its site, with Christmas market breaks such as 2 nights in Prague for just £123pp including flights and hotel. Alternatively, pre ski-season deals are available from just £172pp. Check out British Airway's current deals out on the deals section of its website:

Club Med Black Friday Deals

Club Med specialises in luxury all-inclusive holidays with absolutely no hidden costs, so if you're looking for a truly luxurious holiday for a bargain price, then this Black Friday sale will be perfect for you.

Despite its name, Club Med offers holidays all over the world, so whether you want to ski in the Alps or relax on a beach in the Maldives, you'll find something that suits you.

Club Med's Black Friday sale hasn't started yet, but it is currently offering 15-percent off holidays in summer 2019.

EasyJet Black Friday Deals

With great offers on flights all year round, we can expect even cheaper European flights on offer over Black Friday weekend.

Easyjet has hinted that there will be up to £40 off selected flights, similar to last year, and you’ll also be able to bag a bargain on holiday extras such as car hire, too!

If you’ve got your eye on a flight, keep checking back on its website to snap up those deals as they come in, and we’re sure they’ll go quickly.

Expedia Black Friday Deals

Expedia is one of the most popular booking sites, with some great deals all year round. However, last year’s Black Friday holiday deals saw Expedia offering up to 75-percent off selected holiday packages as well as individual flights and hotels. It also offered up to £300 off when you spent £800 or more.

This year, we can expect to see similar deals starting on the Friday and lasting through to the Monday, so keep an eye out on its site for changing daily deals!

If you don’t mind where you go as long as you get a good deal, Expedia will have a great selection to choose from.

First Choice Black Friday Deals

First Choice really seems to be on the ball this year and already have a Black Friday holiday deals page set up. You can already find some bargains on package holidays which are worth snapping up during the quiet before the storm.

Best deals include Mexico 7 nights all-inclusive from just £896pp in January 2019 and some last minute winter sun in December such as Lanzarote 7 nights all-inclusive from £378pp .

If you’ve always fancied a luxury holiday but don’t want to pay the hefty price tag, First Choice’s Black Friday holiday deals 2018 will have some great options. Be sure to check back here for updates when the time comes!

Jet2Holidays

Jet2Holidays offer great value package holidays to sunny destinations around the world. You have a huge choice of hotels and holiday styles, from fun-filled family resorts to relaxing luxury retreats.

All holidays are all-inclusive, and can be bagged with a £60 (per person) deposit.

We can't wait to see what deals it'll be sharing this Black Friday.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Black Friday Deals

Royal Caribbean are one of the many cruise companies getting involved in Black Friday this year, and deals are already available on its site, including buy one get one half price on all-inclusive sailings in 2019!

Last-minute sailings can also be snapped up for under £300pp, so head over to the deals section on its site to take a look. If you miss these deals, don’t worry. This is a good sign of what’s to come on Black Friday weekend.

Ryanair Black Friday Deals

Ryanair hasn’t done itself many favours as of late, but we all know we can’t resist a bargain, and the budget airline's Black Friday deals really are too good to miss.

Previous years we’ve seen return flights across Europe for as low as £9.99, and this year it's even better.

Ryanair is offering hundred of cut-price flights all week for Black Friday. It includes £5 flights a tonne of destinations, such as Copenhagen, Prague, Edinburgh, Krakow, Milan, Oslo, Stockholm, Valencia, or Marrakesh, to name a few.

The budget airline also has a 10% discount on all check-in bags booked this week, ensuring even more savings for its customers.

Ryanair already has its Black Friday holiday deals page set up:

Thomas Cook Black Friday Deals

If you're looking to book a last minute getaway, or perhaps your 2019 summer holiday, then Black Friday at Thomas Cook might be the ideal place to do it.

Thomas Cook's Black Friday page is already live (waiting for deals) and promises some amazing discounts for a limited time only.

Last year the brand held a flash sale, where customers were able to save between £100 and £300 on their bookings. We can expect a similar deal this year.

We think the travel site will have discounts on flights and hotels if you want to book your trip separately, or discounts on holiday packages with everything included.

If you can't wait until Black Friday, you can currently get £100 off a holiday in September-December this year using the code "ESCAPE18".

Looking for a cheap place to stay this winter? Travelodge is offering some pretty tasty Black Friday deals.

You can get 15-percent off 1 night stays, 25-percent off 2 night stays, and 35-percent off 3 night stays.

It's perfect if you're planning a quick trip this winter – the stays have to be between 13th December and 30th January 2019.

This offer ends on the 23rd November.

TUI Black Friday Deals

TUI also has some good deals popping up on its site. Deals range from some last minute winter sun in the Canary Islands, to all-inclusive packages in Spain and Turkey for spring/summer 2019.

The travel brans is offering £100 off short haul flights with the code "BF100" and a massive £150 off long haul flights using the code "BF150".

This deal is only running from November 19th to the 31st, so you’ll have to be quick if you’re planning on making a booking.

This could to be the place to watch out for half-term and summer holiday deals for next year’s family holiday. Last year we saw deals of up to 50-percent off, and although the deals haven’t been released for this year yet.

As well as providing customers with money off codes, TUI has listed some incredibly cheap package deals, such as seven nights in Tenerife for just £227 per person.

That's not all, though, because if you book a holiday between now and November 26th, you'll be in with the chance of winning back the cost of said holiday.

And finally, if you're planning on visiting Florida next summer, between 1st May and 31st October 2019, TUI will give you £150 spending money to tuck away in your case.

We recommend checking out some of the few deals that are already on their site:

Virgin Holidays Black Friday Deals

Virgin Holidays always like to cause a stir on Black Friday, and we’re expecting it to follow its #RedIsTheNewBlack campaign again this year.

The brand is putting the feelers out there with some deals in the lead up to Black Friday, such as free Disney Dining, but the real deals won’t hit until the morning of Black Friday.

Keep an eye on the Black Friday section of its website and check back with us for top deals as they go live.

Looking for some travel inspiration? Check out T3's selection of hotel guides: