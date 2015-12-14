Best printer: our pick of the top inkjet printers around

By Max Parker
HP Envy 5540
Featuring a sleek, no-frills design, the HP Envy 5540 is simple to setup and produces excellent quality photo prints. It packs plenty of features including smartphone support (you can print wirelessly without having to use a router), support for HP's Instant Ink subscription service, in addition to higher capacity XL cartridges that provide better value to smaller ones. The Envy 5540 is a quiet operator, and its colour LCD touchscreen makes setup and tweaking settings a breeze. It doesn't have the biggest paper tray in the world, and it's a little slower than models in HP's Office Jet range, but those are minor points that shouldn't put you off.
£79.99 | Amazon
Epson Eco Tank L555
Changing and buying new ink is one of, if not the most, annoying thing about owning a printer. Epson's EcoTank tech looks to change this forever by ditching cartridges and using refillable ink tanks instead which should let you print around 6,500 sheets without having to change things over. That's a lot printing. It brings the cost down too, which is always a bonus. There's WiFi onboard, a simple display and support for Epson's iPrint app, which lets you print from your phone.
£240 | Amazon
Canon PIXMA MG7550 All-in-One Wi-Fi
Taking care of all your printing, scanning and copying needs, Canon's latest Pixma also boasts some impressive connectivity options, including WiFi, ethernet and even NFC, for quick phone pairing. Canon's Fine tech gives super crispy print outs, boasting a 9,600 dpi resolution and it does it quickly too. Another nifty addition is Cloud Link, which lets you print directly from online services like Facebook all from the onboard display.
£135 | Amazon
Canon Selphy CP910
Something a little different here, ditching the home style printer and offering something a bit more portable. While the name is far from the best, the Selphy is great for printing pictures out on the go, either directly from your phone through WiFi, or from an SD Card or memory stick. Snaps look great, printing is quick and there's a 2.7-inch display for checking out your photos.
£64.99 | Amazon
HP Officejet 7612
Another all in one printer, copyer and scanner here, this time one that supports A3 printing, making it great for all those poster creators out there. As with any decent modern printer, it boasts WiFi support so you can quickly print out docs sans wires or from your phone.
£119.99 | Amazon
Epson Expression Home XP-422
An excellent bang for your buck home printer, with a compact build and loads of useful additions. WiFi Direct lets you beam content to the printer without being attached to a network, a 6.4cm LCD display is great for navigating the menus and it'll take care of your scanning needs. It's easy to set-up, prints good quality text and pictures and doesn't slurp much ink.
£59.70 | Amazon
HP PhotoSmart 7520 e-All-in-One Wireless Printer
Print lab quality photos with 9600 x 2400 dpi resolution, copy, scan, fax (yep, still) and send documents and snaps straight from your smartphone without a cable in sight.
Price: £180 | Amazon
Brother HL-4150CDN
Brother has always specialised in cost-effective office-ready printers, and the HL-4150CDN continues the trend. It prints both mono and colour documents at 24ppm, and uses high-yield toner and double-sided printing as standard to keep running costs to a minimum. It even protects your more sensitive items with a pin, so that only a pin-holder can print the document.
Laser printers used to be extremely expensive at the point of purchase. Although Brother quotes a price of £490 for the HL-4150CDN, you can pick one up much cheaper online and be sure that the HL-4150CDN will save you plenty of cash without sacrificing quality.
£257 | Amazon
Canon PIXMA MG8250
The PIXMA MG8250 is a fantastic little home printer, packed full of useful little features. Dropping your cash on this pretty machine gets you a transparency scanner, direct printing from CD or DVD, as well as from the PIXMAs cloud link. The print quality is also excellent, and is particularly noticeable on photographs.
It's compact frame and print quality comes at a price: the ink cartridges are not the biggest and compulsive printers will find themselves buying new toner more often than they would like.
£135 | Amazon