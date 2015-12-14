Best printer: our pick of the top inkjet printers around

Previous Next 8/9

Brother HL-4150CDN

Brother has always specialised in cost-effective office-ready printers, and the HL-4150CDN continues the trend. It prints both mono and colour documents at 24ppm, and uses high-yield toner and double-sided printing as standard to keep running costs to a minimum. It even protects your more sensitive items with a pin, so that only a pin-holder can print the document.

Laser printers used to be extremely expensive at the point of purchase. Although Brother quotes a price of £490 for the HL-4150CDN, you can pick one up much cheaper online and be sure that the HL-4150CDN will save you plenty of cash without sacrificing quality.

£257 | Amazon