The best gifts for mum this Christmas

Every mum is different and will have different hobbies and interests, but one thing all mums deserve is the best Christmas gift to show her how much everything she does is appreciated.

We've compiled a selection of great gifts to spoil mum this Christmas, all with the aim of adding a touch of relaxation, ease, or fun to her life everyday, not just Christmas day.

Our list of the top picks include her own brand new iPad so she can wind down and browse the internet or watching her favourite Netflix shows in peace, top fitness tech to spur her on to achieve her fitness goals and beautiful wristwatch to help her feel glamorous and special everyday.

We think we've found the absolute best picks for mum's Christmas gift this year, but if you've already got mum sorted, why not check out our other ideas for the best Christmas gifts?

(Image credit: Very.co.uk)

Apple iPad (2019) The ultimate "me time" tablet Reasons to buy + Watch films, read books + FaceTime HD video calls Reasons to avoid - Keyboard and Apple pencil sold separately Today's Best Deals Editor's Pick $319 View at Walmart

If your mum is long overdue some time to herself, an iPad is the perfect gift for her this Christmas.

The 10.2-inch Retina display will make reading a good book or watching her favourite TV shows a breeze, and the stereo speakers mean she can listen to music in style whilst browsing the web. Whatever your mum does to relax and recharge, she can do it better with an iPad.

The 2019 iPad specs include up to ten hours of battery life, an 8MP back camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, as well as touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay. There's also support for a Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, but these are sold separately.

Mum can start using her new toy immediately on Christmas day by taking family photos with the 8 mega pixel camera, or recording embarrassing video in 1080p HD video. If she wants to she can connect her other Apple devices to her new iPad and switch seamlessly between them all with no fuss.

Choose between silver, space grey or gold to make this a really personal gift for mum this Christmas.

(Image credit: Very.co.uk)

Artisan Gin Making Kit Let mum create her own gift this Christmas Reasons to buy + A fun, unique gift + Makes great tasting gin Reasons to avoid - Vodka not included Today's Best Deals Check Walmart

If your mum is a fan of a five o'clock G&T or two, treat her to a tipple that she won't have tried before... because she can make it herself!

The Artisan gin making kit includes almost everything mum will need to create her own gin: a stainless steel funnel and sieve, juniper berries and botanical mix of lavender, rose petal, black peppercorns, coriander seeds, allspice berries, cassia bark and fennel seeds. Note that the kit does not include the vodka needed as the base ingredient.

There's also a bottle and a label for the finished product, so mum can name her creation and store it on the shelf with pride... if it lasts last long!

This is the perfect gift to inspire some creativity, or if your mum has already tried every other gin on the supermarket shelf.

Fitbit Charge 3 Lavender Woven A fitness tracker that will motivate mum to get moving Reasons to buy + Outclasses a standard Fitbit by far + Heart rate, sleep and activity tracking in one Today's Best Deals $149.95 View at Fitbit 23 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This special edition Fitbit features a gorgeous woven strap that is much nicer to wear than the standard band. It's still water resistant – up to 50 metres in fact – so mum can wear it swimming as well as running or cycling.

Whether your mum is already a fitness fanatic or is looking to get into shape in 2020, a Fitbit will help her to get a deeper understanding of her health and her progress.

It will track her heart rate and sleep, as well as the exercise that she does and how many calories she burns, all of which will help motivate her to get moving and achieve her goals.

She can set up goal based exercise modes and track all of her activity in one place.

(Image credit: Opti)

Opti Weighted Hula Hoop A simple, fun addition to mum's home gym Reasons to buy + Fun way to tone the waist + Soft foam cover for comfortable use Reasons to avoid - Not the easiest thing to store discretely

• Get it from Argos for £17.99

No, we haven't confused the best gifts for mum with the best gifts for kids and teens: this weighed hula hoop is designed for grown ups.

A weighted hula hoop is one of the best small weights to add into an exercise routine to make it more fun. The addition of 1.8kg of weight increases the difficulty of the swinging motion mum will need to employ the keep this hoop up, meaning her abdominal and lower back muscles are working harder and getting more toned.

Note: use with caution if a Christmas beverage or boozy Christmas pudding has been consumed prior to exercise!

Tempur Transit Pillow The perfect gift for mums who want to travel in comfort as well as style Reasons to buy + Pressure relieving material moulds to fit + Removable, washable cover Reasons to avoid - Only available in grey Today's Best Deals $77.29 View at Amazon

The Tempur Transit pillow will gently support mum's head and neck when travelling, helping her to stay comfy and wake up relaxed on even the longest of journeys.

The temperature-sensitive TEMPUR® filling moulds to fit the neck and shoulders, immediately relieving pressure and aiding relaxation.

Whether mum is a frequent flyer or train commuter, this is a great gift to add a touch of luxury to her travels. The soft fabric cover is removable and washable too, so there's no stress if any mishaps do occur.

Pure Elan IR5 Portable Radio Keep mum dancing all over the house with this stunning portable radio Reasons to buy + DAB and FM radio + Bluetooth compatible for easy streaming + Small size: 5.3 x 20 x 11.5 cm Today's Best Deals Check Walmart

The Pure Elan BT3 Portable Digital Radio is one of the best gifts out there for mum this Christmas.

Thanks to DAB and FM radio plus the ability to stream wirelessly using Bluetooth, mum can listen to her favourite music at anytime and anywhere, whether that's the radio, Youtube or her latest Spotify playlist

This small and light radio – it weighs just over 4kg – can be moved around the home with ease, so it's perfect for busy mums. When running using battery the radio gives 10 hours of playback, but it can be plugged into mains too.

As well as a radio, there's an alarm and sleep timer to help mum stay well rested, and a kitchen timer to make sure that no culinary mishaps occur on her watch!

Eight colour options mean you can choose the one that'll best suit mum's kitchen (or bedroom) colour scheme, but our favourite is the mint green option pictured above.

Babylis 2769U Sheer Volume Hot Brush Give a gift that makes mum look a million dollars in minutes Reasons to buy + Effortlessly mimics a salon quality blow dry in minutes + Adds volume and shine Today's Best Deals Check Walmart

Nothing says "I love you" like a gift that will help your mum feel like her best self.

If for your mum that means looking her best, then we recommend this Volume Hot Brush from Babyliss.

With this heated brush, mum can get smooth, bouncy hair as if she's just left the salon, but in a fraction of the time. The rotating 50mm barrel and taming bristles gentle tease the hair and create light volume whilst adding shine.

It'll give the mum the look of a fresh salon-style blow dry that can normally only be creating by juggling a hairdryer and brush.

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

Ted Baker Olivia Leather Strap Watch Stay classic with your gifting with a simple but dramatic quartz wristwatch Reasons to buy + Sleek and beautiful + Large clock face Reasons to avoid - Pink straps are not for everyone Today's Best Deals $79.99 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Spoil mum this Christmas with this gorgeous quartz watch from Ted Baker.

Add a touch of drama to mum's everyday wardrobe with this stand out wristwatch, thanks to the contrasting black watch face and pink leather strap.

The rose gold stainless steel case and leather strap mean this watch is tough enough to be worn every day, but the classic, slimline detail of the hands and clock numbers add an elegance that elevates this far above a regular watch. At just £75, we think it's a perfect gift to show mum how much she means to you.

If you think your mum would prefer something simpler, we also adore Rosefield's collection of leather-strap women's quartz watches.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Dash Cam 66W Because nothing says Christmas like a new dash cam Reasons to buy + Forward collision warnings + Lane departure warnings + Stay-put mount design Reasons to avoid - Its voice control isn't the best of the top dash cams on the market Today's Best Deals $219.99 View at Amazon

There are some idiot drivers out there, but thankfully your mum isn’t one of them. Still, if she’s been looking into dash cams and how they can enhance her safety on the road – and capture footage of any buffoons who come near – make the Garmin Dash Cam 66W her new wingwoman.

This sleek-looking dash cam is compact, easy to mount and records in high quality 1440p within an 180° field of view, which means it has all the basics of a great dash cam. Its extra features include GPS and smartphone integration with Garmin’s Virb app.

Our favourite thing about it, and what helps it score second place on our list of the best dash cams available right now, is its design. We think its the best-looking dash cam you can buy, which pushes it just ahead of our number one dash cam, the Nextbase 522GW, when it comes to choosing a Christmas gift.

More importantly, it offers all the feature mum needs to feel safe on the road, including forward collision, lane departure and speed camera warnings.

Real Homes Magazine Subscription Ideas and inspiration all year round Reasons to buy + A gift that lasts all year + Beautiful photography and design Today's Best Deals Check Walmart

At this time of year, a subscription to Real Homes (from the same publisher as T3.com) is the perfect Christmas gift for any mum who’s passionate about her home.

Each month, she’ll find hundreds of innovative home transformation ideas, from inspiring decorating projects to product buying guides tailored to every budget, plus regular lifestyle features and 50+ pages of amazing real home transformation case studies.

Every issue provides a steady stream of expert advice covering a huge range of subjects, from planning a kitchen extension to decorating with bold colours, through converting a loft space. In short, Real Homes is the perfect companion for any home extension, renovation or redecoration project, and it's one of the best gifts for mum this Christmas, too.

Not quite sure you've found the perfect gift for mum yet? Check out our selection of the best gifts under £50 , £150 and £250 below: