Apple iOS 7 apps: 10 things you need to know

iPhone 5s: Touch ID

Apple's much-rumoured fingerprint scanning tech has a name. 'Touch ID' is now official on the 5s.

The sensor is 170 microns thin and built into your home button. It scans your prints at a resolution of 500 ppi and scans sub-epidermal skin layers for accuracy. Essentially what is happening is this: the sapphire crystal in the sensor acts much like a lens, allowing the sensor to take a high resolution snapshot of your fingerprint, which it then analyzes.

Around the sensor itself is a stainless steel ring, which detects when your finger or thumb is on the button. This means that you don't actually have to press the button, and the sensor has 360-degree readability so it shouldn't be too fiddly.

Integration with iOS 7 means that you can use Touch ID to read multiple fingerprints, and even to authorise iTunes purchases. But thankfully, your fingerprint isn't stored on Apple's server or backed up to the cloud, so if identity theft was the first thing that came to mind, you needn't worry.