The 5 best wines for Christmas 2020

Christmas Day calls for food-heaped plates and well-filled wine glasses. The festivities don’t fully start until the first glass of celebratory fizz is poured and the chime of clinking glasses rings out.

Sorting your drinks menu now means ticking one more job off the never-ending Christmas dinner list, and knowing you’ve got some good pairings for the feast means you can relax.

To keep things simple, we’ve narrowed our pick of the best wines for Christmas down to five crowd-pleasers, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. From light-bodied reds to accompany poultry to bright, juicy whites to stand up to the trimmings. The key thing to remember is that if you’re serving turkey, it’s not the most flavoursome meat, so you don’t want a wine that will overpower it too much, but you need enough structure and body to match the salty gravy, meaty stuffing and those earthy veggies.

So, whether you’re planning a three-course feast or something more lowkey, we’re sure you’ll do well with any of these five festive libations.

(Image credit: Taittinger)

1. Taittinger Prélude Grands Crus Brut Champagne Specifications ABV: 12% Today's best deals £55 | John Lewis

Christmas isn’t complete without Champagne, and Taittinger’s Prelude is a fantastic contender to mark the celebrations. It’s well-rounded with delicious notes of brioche, apples and some floral notes, combined with an elegant mousse that makes this fizz all-too-easy to enjoy. Pop the cork as the salmon blinis start working the room and you’ve got yourself a solid pairing.

(Image credit: Talbott)

2. Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir 2017 Specifications ABV: 14.5% Today's best deals £24.99 | Majestic

Pinot Noir is always a great option for poultry dishes if you're more of a red wine drinker. It’s lighter in style and won’t overpower the turkey, but with enough structure and flavour to take on the gravy-drenched sides that accompany it. This Monterey Pinot Noir is a great choice, it’s not particularly tannic, and while there are some rich tobacco and charred oak notes on the nose, the palate has a more accommodating fruit-driven profile that will complement your dinner nicely.

(Image credit: The Chocolate Block)

3. The Chocolate Block 2019 Specifications ABV: 14.5% Today's best deals £24.99 | Majestic

Sometimes you want something bold and exciting this time of year and that’s exactly what The Chocolate Block offers. While it’s chocolate by name and chocolate by nature (or rather, flavour), there’s still plenty of spice, blackberry, tobacco and cherry cutting through. It’s not too overpowering for your Christmas dinner and it’s so enjoyable, you’ll want another bottle to curl up with around the fire.

(Image credit: Montagny)

4. Montagny 1er Cru 2018 Louis Latour "La Grande Roche" Specifications ABV: 13% Today's best deals £24.99 | Majestic

This dry, fresh Burgundy makes a sterling accompaniment for a Christmas dinner, from the well-established Latour winery in the Côte Chalonnaise. Well-structured with plenty of acidity and body, it has some bright fruit flavours (apples and pears) balanced with some minerality and a hint of grass to make an elegant wine that will shine alongside a turkey or nut roast alike.

(Image credit: Meerlust)

5. Meerlust 2018 Chardonnay Specifications ABV: 14% Today's best deals £20.99 | Vivino

Hailing from Stellenbosch, South Africa this Meerlust bears all the hallmarks of a good Chardonnay. Featuring a robust and indulgent palate from its time in oak it promises a creamy texture with good body alongside bright citrus and oatmeal notes - perfect alongside bread sauce and roasties.

