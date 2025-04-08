I watched the most beautiful movie with no dialogue and now I'm speechless

Sometimes a movie comes along and knocks your socks off for all the right reasons – but completely without such initial expectations.

I got to experience that rare viewing experience last week, when watching Flow, an award-winning animation from 2024.

It's a beautiful film, unique in its visual style – I'd say close to a videogame, really – that features literally no dialogue whatsoever. Because it simply doesn't need to. And it's left me speechless for all the right reasons.

The movie is about an unnamed cat, whose world is turned upside down when a sudden flood and ongoing rising waters change the world as it was.

Cat unusually teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a dog and a secretary bird – no, I didn't know that's what they were called either – on a floating sailboat, which they collaborate in navigating.

Flow represents a rare moment of positivity in a world fraught with war and opposition. Despite it starring animated animals, I think it's representative of the human spirit – and a way in which we should all aspire to live (minus the water levels, mind).

The movie is by Gints Zilbalodis, a Latvian animator and director, and his craft is clearly visible to see on screen.

While, at times, Flow's protagonists can look a little gawky in their composition, the incredible motion of each is so lifelike and playful that it's truly a wonder to watch.

And how rare for a movie to have zero dialogue – literally none whatsoever. As the unlikely team progresses on their adventure, their gestures and friendship is everything – a way to cross boundaries.

I watched Flow on an American Airlines flight in the States, where it's also available to watch on Apple TV+. In other regions, however, it's a little trickier to get ahold of just yet – having only a limited released at the cinema recently.

I'm crossing my fingers for a wider release on one of the best streaming services in the UK and elsewhere, though, because Flow is one of those truly magical movie moments that feels different, fresh, new – and suitable for everyone.