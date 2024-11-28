Now you can control your Mercedes from your Apple Watch

Mercedes-Benz drivers can now control certain functions of their car, and find it if they’ve lost it in a particularly large car park, from their Apple Watch.
This is all thanks to a new app that Mercedes has released for the Apple wearable this week. It essentially takes some of the key features of the Mercedes iPhone app, and puts them on your wrist for extra convenience.
Features of the Apple Watch app include being able to remotely lock and unlock your car, access important information like fuel level, range or battery charge status, and check if the windows are open or closed.
The new app can also be used to check the location of your car. Once it has been located, the app will show pedestrian-friendly directions for getting back to it – handy if you forgot to make a note of where you parked at the airport long-stay.
It could also help you locate your car if you’ve lost it in a festival field, and it’ll help even if there’s no phone signal or data service, thanks to a virtual compass that points you in the right direction.
These features already exist in the Mercedes smartphone app – and you’ll need that app on the phone paired with your Apple Watch for the new wearable app to work – but having such functionality on your wrist is a welcome upgrade nonetheless.
Mercedes says the app works on cars from 2019 onwards, and your Apple Watch needs to be running WatchOS 9 or later. You’ll also need at least version 3.50.0 of the Mercedes-Benz iPhone app.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
-
-
The biggest sci-fi show in the world gets another enticing Netflix trailer
Squid Game 2 looks simply huge
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How Vollebak built the first lab-grown sweater
The brand's latest innovation blends molecular engineering with sustainable luxury, creating a groundbreaking biomaterial
By Matt Kollat Published
-
This battery recycling masterplan could make EVs live forever
Mercedes-Benz hopes to recycle up to 96% of its EV battery pack in cars like the Concept CLA Class
By Rob Clymo Published
-
The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram series is as impressive as it sounds
As luxury convertibles go, this Maybach version of the Mercedes SL is in another league
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Mercedes-Benz EQA review: a fun and compact SUV
Mercedes’ smallest electric vehicle is a great city car with bags of range
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Here's how Mercedes-Benz is keeping CarPlay and Android Auto at bay
The new MBOS system will offer a wide range of personalised features that will keep drivers engaged
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
This Mercedes EV makes music as you drive
Developed by Will.i.am Mercedes Sound Drive uses the car's sensors to remix songs
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
An exclusive look inside the most advanced Mercedes-Benz car factory in the world
I visited Factory 56, the futuristic German facility where Mercedes builds its S-Class, Maybach and all-electric EQS models
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
At this parking garage in Germany, your Mercedes can park itself
The Automated Valet Parking system uses the level 4 Mercedes Intelligent Park Pilot for driverless parking
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Mercedes-Benz CLA coupé first drive: style and performance combined
The new CLA is a sporty mid-sized car with forms to fit most drivers – I tried out some of the best options
By Mat Gallagher Published