Volvo has turned its compact EX30 into an electric off-roader and I love it

QUICK SUMMARY Volvo has given its compact EX30 the Cross Country treatment, complete with a raised ride height, extra protection and all-terrain tyres. The dual-motor electric car is expected to be priced from a little over £45,000.

Volvo has revealed a new, tougher version of its EX30 compact electric SUV, as it fits the Cross Country badge to an electric car for the very first time.

The result is the Volvo EX30 Cross Country, which has the same basic foundations as the hilariously quick dual-motor version of the regular EX30, but with a ride height that has been raised by 19 mm, and extra bodywork protection.

Like a townie getting some Go Outdoors vouchers for Christmas, the EX30 has also been treated to front and rear skid plates, black wheel arch extensions, a roof rack, new larger wheels and optional all-terrain tyres. Other changes include a slight softening to the rear suspension to help it cope with rougher terrain, and black trim at the front and rear. Volvo says how the former features a unique piece of artwork depicting the Kebnekaise mountain range in Arctic Sweden.

(Image credit: Volvo)

Volvo has kept the interior of the Cross Country the same as in the regular car, which T3 drove in 2023. This means there’s a large, centrally-mounted touchscreen running Google software, and a range of useful cubby holes in the dashboard and centre console. Unlike almost every other car, the Volvo EX30 and its Cross Country sibling have no speakers in their doors. Instead, all audio is handled by a sound bar that stretches the full width of the dashboard – and therefore makes space for larger door bins.

Volvo is, unsurprisingly, leaning into its Swedish roots with the EX30 Cross Country. The car was revealed beside a secluded cabin in the snowy north of Sweden, and Volvo says buyers will be treated to a “new experience package” that will give them access to “accessories, gear and information aimed at giving you the full potential to explore the great outdoors.”

(Image credit: Volvo)

Optional extras include roof-mounted tents and kayak holders, naturally.

The new car’s specification closely resembles that of the standard dual-motor EX30. This means a 69 kWh battery pack and a total power output of 422 bhp split between the two motors. That, along with a great slug of torque, gives the standard car a very un-Volvolike 0-62 mph time of 3.7 seconds. Volvo says the EX30 Cross Country has a maximum range of 265 miles and it can charge from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 26 minutes.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Volvo hasn’t said how much the new car will cost, but buyers can expect it to cost a little more than the regular dual-motor EX30, which is about £45,000.