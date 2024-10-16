Does this new Audi have the longest EV range of any plug-in hybrid?

It might only be described as a facelift, but the hybrid system of the freshly updated Audi A3 has undergone a major upgrade.

The battery capacity has grown from 13 kWh (usable) to 19.7 kWh, and with it the maximum EV range has increased to a hugely impressive 88 miles – that’s double what its predecessor could manage.

Does this give the A3 Sportback 40 the longest EV range of any hybrid ever made? Yes, so far as we can tell. That figure puts it well ahead of second place, the 77-mile Polestar 1 (which was a limited-edition car no longer in production) and ahead too of the current Range Rover Sport, which despite its huge 38.2 kWh battery manages a claimed 74 miles without using the engine.

(Image credit: Audi)

What’s more, the Audi A3 plug-in hybrid has had its charging speed upgraded to 50 kW, which means the battery can be filled from 10 to 80 percent at a public charger in less than 30 minutes, the manufacturer says. Using an 11 kW AC wallbox charger at home, the battery can fill from empty in 2.5 hours.

The new A3’s plug-in drivetrain comprises a turbocharged 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine (which is also used by the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid), a battery pack under the rear seats, and a single motor. Total power output is 201 bhp, all of which is sent to the front wheels, and the 0-62 mph time is a claimed 7.4 seconds, while top speed is 140 mph. If you stick to electric-only mode, the top speed is limited to 87 mph.

Audi explains how the car always starts in full-electric mode, but then uses a mode called Auto Hybrid when driving. This smartly switches between engine and battery power depending on what the driver needs and how much charge the battery has. Like other plug-in hybrids, the car aims to stick to battery power for low-speed driving, with the engine taking priority at higher speeds.

(Image credit: Audi)

Also like other hybrids, the car can either coast with the engine off, or use regenerative braking to feed energy back into the battery when slowing down; Audi says the battery can recharge at up to 43 kW when slowing and braking. As with Audi’s all-electric cars, a set of paddles behind the steering wheel can be used to adjust the strength of the regenerative braking system.

Priced from £39,150, the new Audi A3 Sportback 40 plug-in hybrid will be available to order in the UK from November.