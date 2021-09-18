Xgimi MoGo Pro Plus projector review: mini yet mighty

The biggest issue with the mini projector market right now is that there’s a lot of options on there that don’t exactly deliver as advertised. One quick search on Amazon will reveal a plethora of inferior results, many masquerading as 720p, 1080p or even 4K projectors when their true display resolutions don’t even come close. Those who aren’t as tech-savvy, therefore, end up getting tricked into buying something that’s more of a kid’s toy than an actual home entertainment device.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Xgimi MoGo Pro+ is that this is a proper projector, albeit a mini one, that’s capable of doing what you need it to do. Better yet, it does what it says it would do, no cop-outs or stipulations in the fine print. It’s a 1080p resolution projector that stays true to its portable and high-quality nature.

Though, don’t take that to mean it doesn’t have a few tricks up its sleeves. There are also a few welcome additions on it that make your streaming app surfing and overall viewing experience a seamless one. After all, the operative word in home entertainment is entertainment; no one should struggle to get there.

If you think it makes sense for you to stick to a tighter budget – after all, mini projectors shouldn’t cost that much, right? – you won’t be doing yourself a favor. You might be saving a few hundred bucks/quid, but you’ll likely end up with something that’s no better than a glorified cardboard box with some cheap glass elements and a light bulb inside.

Trust me; in the long run, you’ll be glad you spent more, even if you just want a projector to bring with you on family camping trips or to watch backyard movies on.

The Xgimi MoGo Pro+, which launched mid-2020 in Europe, isn’t going to be cheap. However, at $699 / £589, it isn’t piggy bank-breaking either. In fact, that’s more than fair for what it offers. There are some slightly cheaper contenders out there, but they aren’t quite as full-featured or as thoughtfully designed.

As this is a projector designed to be travel-friendly, you might want to consider shelling out $45 / £42 on a Xgimi MoGo Pro Carrying Hard Case, which is waterproof, dust-proof, and shockproof. Down the line, you’ll probably also want to invest in the Xgimi X-Desktop Stand Pro for $99 / £99 to help stabilize the MoGo Pro+.

Xgimi MoGo Pro+ review: Design

No bigger or taller than a 32-oz water bottle, the Xgimi MoGo Pro+’s 146 x 105.5 x 94.5 mm (5.75 x 4.15 x 3.72 inches) frame and less than one-kilogram weight make it extremely travel-friendly. It’s just the projector you’d want in your weekender bag when you’re going for a quick trip or your pack for a camping trip.

It’s built like a tiny tank, so you won’t have to worry about being precious with it. It once got in the way of my cat’s zoomies and ended up bouncing off the table and on to the floor, yet it didn’t even get a single scratch.

Of course, I’d take care bringing this to a dusty area so as not to get dirt stuck in the grill or in one of the ports in the back. The rubberized top, which plays host to the media touch buttons, as well as the power light indicator, is a dust and fingerprint magnet as well. Luckily, that part is fairly easy to clean.

The play/pause, volume up, and volume down touch buttons are very responsive – a light tap is all it takes. I only wish they made the power button easier to use. You have to press and hold just to turn the device on or off, which can get a bit tedious if you’re regularly using the device.

There are two video input ports here: HDMI and USB. The USB 2.0 port is terrific for connecting the device to an external drive to play downloaded movies, even those in older video file formats. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack for hooking it up to a pair of speakers or headphones. While we’re on the subject of connectivity, it not only has dual-band 2.4/5Ghz Wi-Fi for linking up to an existing wireless network, but also Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing it with Bluetooth devices and Chromecast for mirroring.

Near the front bottom is the Xgimi MoGo Pro+’s perception system responsible for its auto keystone correction and auto focus system. Beneath all that is an integrated stand that’s beautifully simple yet extremely effective. When the situation calls for it, simply pop it back out and adjust it up to 30-degrees for the most ideal position. When not in use, easily stow it back to lay flat on the bottom panel. Finally, on this same panel is a 1/4-inch tripod female thread for mounting it on a tripod.

Xgimi MoGo Pro+ review: Features

The Xgimi MoGo Pro+ has a few mention-worthy features, starting with its Keystone Correction and Auto Focus functions. If you’re unfamiliar with the first term, that’s simply the ability of projectors to correct the shape of their output image if the device itself is askew or positioned strangely.

Both features work well enough, but there is room for improvement here. The auto keystone correction isn’t quite as precise, unfortunately. It does what it’s supposed to do, but doesn’t quite finish the task, resulting in a slightly more trapezoidal-shaped projection than a proper rectangular one especially when the device is angled up a bit. I’ve often found myself making some manual tweaks before being completely satisfied with the image.

Its autofocusing can be a boon here, but only if you have the device properly secured so that it’s wobble-free. Sadly, the downside to the Xgimi MoGo Pro+ being so lightweight and compact is that the slightest movement can shake it to its very core. Even footsteps from a few feet away can cause it to rock, especially if you have wood flooring. And, if you have the Movement Auto Focus setting on, you’ll tire of that autofocusing adjustments soon enough.

One thing that does seem fault-free is the included remote. Slim and with a setup that’s easy to understand and buttons that are a pleasure to use, it offers full, effortless control of the device, from customizing its settings to navigating through the apps.

It also comes with a dedicated button for Google Assistant, which works beautifully. Instead of surfing endlessly through all those streaming offerings, you can just press the button and ask Google to search a specific title or open an app for you. Not that you’d find the user interface tedious to use. On the contrary, it runs on Android TV, which is easy to navigate and highly customizable. There are things we’d like improved here, but since it’s out of Xgimi’s control, that’s a story for another time. Plus, it’s made up for by its hearty list of available apps – over 5,000 to be more specific.

In the spirit of being portable, there’s also 16GB of storage space that can store up to 10 movies and 1,000 songs so you won’t have to worry about being devoid of entertainment when you’re in the middle of the desert with no Wi-Fi.

Xgimi MoGo Pro+ review: Performance

Unlike its lesser rivals, the Xgimi MoGo Pro+ offers true 1080p display resolution and a sizeable 76-inch display size without sacrificing image quality. In fact, as far as image quality is concerned, you’ll experience just as an immersive experience as you would on an actual TV set, especially within that two-meter distance.

There’s plenty of contrast and vibrant colors as well, although the Xgimi MoGo Pro+ does tend to blow out highlights especially when you set contrast to past 60. I only wish it was brighter. At only 300 lumens, it’s only best used in darker lighting conditions. I’ve tried using this in the middle of nowhere under a canopy at sunset, and even that wasn’t dark enough. I’d wait until it’s actually dark to enjoy it.

Its dual Harman-Kardon speakers have enough volume for a small room. However, as expected in a chassis as small as this, the sound a bit hollow. The 3.5mm audio output is also very quiet. Your best bet here for the best audio experience is to connect it to a Bluetooth speaker or a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Unlike cheaper mini projectors, the Xgimi MoGo Pro+ comes with a built-in battery, which means you can charge it to full and watch a movie without being near a power source. Xgimi promises up to four hours of battery life, but my test unit has averaged at two and a half, which is definitely enough to last an entire movie.

Xgimi MoGo Pro+ review: Verdict

The list of options for a mini projector isn’t exactly long. At least not at the moment and not if you’re looking for something that actually delivers as promised. Most mini projectors, especially the cheap ones we’ve seen on online retailers, can’t even offer 720p resolution, despite their listings’ insistence.

That makes the Xgimi MoGo Pro+ part of a rare breed. Even more so because it packs a hefty set of features in its compact form. To start, it boasts 1080p display resolution, easy to navigate UI, and all the streaming apps you’ll need (including HBO Max, which is still eluding other mini projector brands). It then supplements those with thoughtful additions like a built-in battery and Google Assistant. And, of course, that premium, solid build is also worth mentioning.

In other words, the Xgimi MoGo Pro+ has many of the makings of a great mini projector. These devices, which are relative newcomers in the gadget scene, still have a long way to go, but this offering from Xgimi might just be setting the standard for all future mini projectors.

Xgimi MoGo Pro+ review: Also consider

Though slightly bigger and only coming with 720p resolution, the Nebula Mars II Pro is a solid rival to the Xgimi MoGo Pro+. For only $549 / £499, it comes with a more robust set of pipes, 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, and mobile app support. It also has a nifty handle attached, making it easier to lug around.

If you’re on a budget and don’t mind a much smaller resolution, Nebula also has the Nebula Capsule, which will only set you back $299 / £339. This soda can-sized mini projector has an omnidirectional speaker and, much like the Mars II Pro, mobile app support.