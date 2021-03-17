Saucony Peregrine 11 review: With upgraded uppers, this popular trail shoe just got even better

The Saucony Peregrine 11 puts in a strong claim to be one of the very best trail running shoes out there? If you’re new to trail running, these shoes offer a lot; cushioning, stability, protection, superior traction… all wrapped up in a distinctive design.

They’re going to perform excellently, whether you’re enjoying the moment or pushing hard in a race over more technical terrain. They are definitely a shoe to consider if you love your trail, as they have all the essential features you’ll need, and they're reasonably priced. The standout feature is the 5mm PWRTRACC lugs on the outsole, providing superior traction even in tough conditions, but there's a lot to enjoy here.

Saucony Peregrine 11: features, tech and feel

(Image credit: Saucony)

As part of Saucony’s recent Bright Future Collection launch, the upgrade to this neutral Peregrine shoe is definitely eye-catching. You’re getting the same midsole and outsole as in the previous model, however the upper has been refined. The tongue has extra padding and ensures your foot stays comfortable and locked in, and the heel collar also feels plush.

To add to this, the dense mesh covering will stop all dirt getting in your shoe, but does a good job at remaining breathable and letting air circulate in to the shoe. The toes are well protected too.

The shoes feels cushioned and remains comfortable as the miles tick away, and the midsole feels responsive. If you’ve never run in a Peregrine shoe before, expect the technology in this shoe to give a stable and secure feel under foot, with little movement forwards as you come downhill, so you won’t bruise your toes. There’s also a rock plate in the midsole, so if you run regularly on rocky terrain this would be a good shoe to invest in.

The fit is true to size and just what you want; some but not too much wriggle room in the toe box, a very solid fit over the top of your foot and around the heel. Even though these shoes don’t come up as light as some trail shoes, and are about half an ounce heavier than the Peregrine 10, they definitely don’t feel heavy as you run. There’s also an extra lace eyelet, if you prefer a more secure fit that adds to the overall secure fitting.

Once you get out with them, you won’t really think about them being heavier than some of your other shoes, largely due to some aggressive 5mm PWRTRAC rubber lugs that give exceptional grip. These do make for a tacky run experience if you’re used to running to the trails via paths, but you can get round this by keeping this model for when you’re landing straight in the trails, on a special day out or on race day.

Saucony Peregrine 11: design and build

(Image credit: Saucony)

This is a very good looking shoe, that really stands out from all the other trail shoes being launched in 2021. As you open the box it’s definitely a wow moment, with a predominantly black upper balanced with a dayglo orange outsole and laces, and more subtle pink and blue mixed in.

What you’ll be really pleased with, when these are covered in mud during the winter, is the stretchy pink cord heel tab that makes getting the shoe off easy. This is the first stretchy heel tab I’ve come across, and it’s definitely a clever feature. A matching one on the top of the tongue would make putting on and taking off even easier, especially during the winter months when your fingers are freezing.

So is Saucony Peregrine 11 any good? The verdict

(Image credit: Saucony)

It’s hard to find fault with the shoe, and it feels like a great all-rounder – working well on easy trail and performing when needed with tougher conditions under foot. These may be a bit heavier than some trail shoes, but it’s not something that you’re aware off when you’re out in them, as they felt light and responsive on the trails.

The PWRRUN cushioning in the midsole feels firm under your foot, which suits me, although may not suit those runners looking for a softer ride. The lugs do a brilliant job and the grip of these shoes stands out straight away.