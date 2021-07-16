Russell Hobbs Cordless One Temperature 26020 review: it's a cordless iron… with one temperature!

Russell Hobbs Cordless One Temperature steam iron review in a sentence: if you’re after a cordless steam iron that requires almost no effort on your part – beyond doing the actual ironing, of course – this could be the ideal option.

If you’re tired of twisted or tangled iron cords snagging your clothes, or getting the right temperature setting, the Russell Hobbs Cordless One Temperature steam iron may well be the answer to your woes. Who really has time to be checking care labels and faffing around with temperature dots?

Although going cordless is standard for many gadgets today, cordless irons are still relatively rare. There is still a limited choice available, and a perception that they will either be underpowered or overweight, due to the presence of a battery. That is probably why most households still opt for the best irons with cords – or an even more powerful steam generator – to get tough on creases.

However, the Russell Hobbs Cordless One Temperature steam iron promises so much more than just ditching the cord. Like the Philips PerfectCare Steam Generator it uses just one temperature setting to do everything. That means you don’t have to bother fiddling with a dial for different fabrics. Rest assured: there is no danger of burning your favourite garments as the iron is safe for everything from diaphanous silk to heavy cotton. While it seems like a no-brainer, can a ‘one-temp-fits-all’ steam iron really perform just as well? Let's find out, shall we?

Russell Hobbs Cordless One Temperature 26020: price and availability

For what it offers, the Russell Hobbs 26020 steam iron is perhaps surprisingly cheap. In the UK, it costs just £59.99 RRP and is often reduced. In Australia it can be found for AU$110. This iron is not available in the USA but if it was it would presumably cost about $60.

Russell Hobbs Cordless One Temperature 26020: design and features

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

The Russell Hobbs 26020 steam iron is well-built and sturdy. Being cordless, it is slightly heavier than the norm at 1.76kg, and the soft-grip handle is chunky yet solid.

The key feature here is the one temperature technology, making it possible to iron all fabric types with its ceramic soleplate, without making any temperature adjustments.

Equipped with a powerful 2600w, and generous water tank capacity of 350ml, it has a quick 30-second heating up time. In addition, it’s designed with a steam tip to handle those hard-to-reach creases, and comes with a variable and vertical steam control function for a continuous spray or shot of steam.

There is a temperature ready indicator and handy auto shut-off function for safety when not in use or accidentally knocked. Other handy features include anti-drip and anti-scale functions for a longer lifespan.

Unlike other cordless irons I've encountered, the charging base is compact – similar to a kettle – so won’t take up a great deal of space on your ironing board. While it lacks fancy features or the sleek design of an expensive corded model, it certainly offers everything you’d need to take on the ironing.

Russell Hobbs Cordless One Temperature 26020 Steam Iron: performance

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

Ironing is not my forte, so I was eager to find out if this cordless, one temperature steam iron will work wonders and make it less of a chore.

Set up is pretty simple – the red indicator light means your iron is heating up on the base, and the flashing green light means it’s charged and ready. Surprisingly, the iron heats up in no time, holding its temperature well. The absence of the annoying cord makes it easy to glide over linen and cotton items, quickly taking out the creases on a single charge.

After ironing a few items – about every 5-10 minutes; it varies – the battery indicator starts flashing red which means the iron needs charging. Despite a promised six seconds, I found it took about 10 seconds recharge time before I was good to go again. While that is not long to wait in the grand scheme of things – you can use the time to sort through your pile for the next item – I can imagine this might become a little irritating for those of you with a mountain of ironing to get through on a weekly basis.

At least I didn’t have to think about dots and fabric temperatures for each item, which was a huge bonus. The steam burst function proved highly effective when ironing linen and soft cotton, although tricky items such as denim and bedding were more challenging, and could have benefited from the power of a corded iron to tackle the creases more quickly.

Although not perfect each time, the performance and ironing results were still better than I’d expected. It would be even better though if the iron was lighter, but this can easily be overlooked by its sheer, cordless convenience. Best of all, this is easier to neatly store in the cupboard after use, with not a frayed, wrapped cord or plug in sight.

Russell Hobbs Cordless One Temperature 26020: verdict

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

The Russell Hobbs 26020 is a cracking, cordless steam iron that is easy to use and offers the convenience a corded one simply can’t. There is no doubt that the one temperature is a handy feature, and it's powerful enough to do your light-duty ironing. If you run a large household or have lots of heavy-duty ironing, then you’re probably better off investing in a more powerful, corded iron or best steam generator. However, if you prefer to stick to infrequent, quick ironing jobs and smaller and lighter garments, the Russell Hobbs 26020 could be your ideal iron.