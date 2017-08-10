Philips Series 3000 Bodygroomer review: all-round smoothness without needless features

There are many electric trimmers out there that claim to offer a smooth 'all over' shave but the reality is, they can often prove painful when pointed towards the private parts.

Philips Series 3000 Bodygroomer, on the other hand, has been designed purely with body hair removal in mind and as a result, manages to deliver a waterproof, snag-free shave in the most sensible place for such an activity... the shower.

The secret lies in its clever yet wonderfully simple head that features a hypoallergenic foil and a row of hair trimmers, which first slice any long hair down to a manageable length for the foil to finish off.

It's a fabulously smooth experience that means even the most sensitive areas can be tackled without worrying about itchy nicks or cuts.

Philips Series 3000 Bodygroomer: Build and design

The unit is small and lightweight, while its shapely design feels natural in the palm of the hand, even in the slippery surrounds of the shower.

Included in this particular pack is a neat charging stand that makes storage extremely simple and a 3mm hair guard for those who perhaps don't want to go completely bald downstairs just yet.

Cleaning and maintenance is as easy as popping the cartridge head out of its position and running it under the tap, while a solid 50-minute battery life means it can be tossed in a drawer and not charged after every trimming session.

It is a bit noisy, with the foil head emitting a high-pitched whine that might be a little bit annoying for anyone in the vicinity but you soon get used to it.

Charging times are also a bit long but most will leave the Series 3000 in its cradle overnight and will never notice that.

Philips Series 3000 Bodygroomer: Performance

Where other shavers tend to snag and pinch sensitive areas, the Series 3000 manages to glide over hairs without causing any cuts or nasty nicks.

This is down to its clever head, which first trims hair down to a manageable length before the foils provide a smooth finish.

Granted, it's not best practice to go hell for leather with it, especially downstairs, but it is possible to quickly remove hair without having to approach things too gingerly and therefore take an absolute age in the bathroom.

The crescent-shaped cartridge is also great at adjusting to the contours of the skin, so a shave is as simple as gliding the razor over the chosen area and then returning in the opposite direction to completely rid the vicinty of fuzz.

Better still, users can trim to their heart's content in the shower though I;d advised not using the 3mm guard in the wet stuff, as hair can clog the trimmers and reduce performance.

A lack of adjustability may irk some, as there is a fair disparity between a shave with the 3mm guard and without it. In short, the choice is 'baby's bottom' or 'irritatingly spiky'.

Philips Series 3000 Bodygroomer: Verdict

Lets get real for a second: if you want to get rid of pubes or achieve a silky smooth back and chest, very little can compete with this gizmo. The Philips Series 3000 Bodygroomer shears intimate areas with comfort and ease.

The fact that you can take it into a shower means that excess pelt is neatly dispatched of via the plughole and a long battery life means even the most extravagant manscaping projects can be undertaken with ease.

Some might find it slightly annoying that it doesn't double up as a beard and bonce trimmer, but do you really want to tame the goatee after taking care of the gooch? No, I didn’t think so.