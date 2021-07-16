NutriBullet Juicer review (minimalist version): a great value blender that won't let you down.

The best NutriBullets have always been among the best blenders, but the brand is now spreading its wings further. Following our Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen express review – that was a combo of blender and food processor – we now have

this NutriBullet Juicer. Specifically, I am reviewing the 800W version of the Nutribullet Juicer, although you also have the option of the Juicer Pro which has a little more power and a lot more accessories.

If you’re after an entry-level juicer designed to just juice-and-go, the NutriBullet Juicer is a great option. It’s compact in size yet powerful enough to quickly blitz your favourite fruits and veg in no time. What’s more, there is no complex assembling or cleaning involved. Hooray!

It’s a centrifugal juicer, which is both much faster than the masticating variety, and somewhat cheaper to boot. A masticating juicer works by a slow, gentle, 'grinding' process that extracts juice with less heat, thereby preserving nutrients better but hey – you get what you pay for. If you’re after convenience and affordability, the NutriBullet Juicer looks promising. The non-Pro version only has a few detachable parts, and most are dishwasher safe so in my opinion, that's a win-win straight away.

Can the NutriBullet Juicer deliver a fruity fresh juice that can rival your local juice bar? I put it to the test...

NutriBullet Juicer: price and availability

The NutriBullet Juicer is one of the cheaper centrifugal juicers on the market at just £99.99. If you want more oomph, there is a 900W pro model, with extra attachments, for around £150. In the USA, pricing is $99 for the Juicer and $149 for the Juicer Pro. In Australia they are AU$179 and AU$199 respectively.

NutriBullet Juicer: design and features

As with all NutriBullet appliances, the design is compact yet durable. Its small size of 23.9 x 22.5 x 40.7cm makes it ideal for small kitchens, as it won't take up a huge amount of worktop or cupboard space.

Design-wise, it consists of a main body which holds the motor base, a 1.5ltr plastic pulp basic at the top and handy, non-drip spout that can be closed to avoid a sticky worktop. The best part is, it has a wide feed chute that can juice whole fruits and vegetables without the hassle of chopping up beforehand. After all, who really wants to chop fruit and veg up, just to put into a machine that is designed to chops fruit and veg up?

The Nutribullet Juicer has two speeds – low and high – that you control with the manual dial, for your soft and hard fruits or veggies. Similar to the NutriBullet, the easy-to-pour, 27oz juice pitcher allows you to juice and store in the fridge straight away.

For those who dread the clean-up afterwards – me, for instancce – the NutriBullet Juicer has a lot going for it.You simply unclip the handle to lift the pulp basin with sieve off the motor base, then either clean in the sink or stick the parts in the dishwasher. The only things that aren't dishwasher proof are the food pusher, which is easily done by hand – and the main body, with the electric bits in, of course. You just need to give that a wipe now and then.

Granted, the NutriBullet juicer has no fancy features. However, its compact design, convenience, and user-friendly operation will save you more time as well as money. On that note, it also looks more expensive than it is.

NutriBullet Juicer: performance

Armed with my fruit basket of red apples, grapes, berries and a lemon – random, I know – I got to work. Performance-wise, the NutriBullet juicer is as powerful as you'd expect from this brand, especially on the high setting. It quickly juiced my whole apples in seconds, although the larger ones needed a little force to get down the chute. The softer berries and grapes needed the low setting, which seemed to be just as powerful.

One thing to note though, is how incredibly loud it is. It sounded like it was ready to take off, so probably best not to use too early in the morning. Another thing to note is that when it's on the high setting, the Nutribullet Juicer can be prone to a little splatter, so have a dishcloth at the ready.

My bowl of fruit was gone within minutes, with a jug almost full of fresh juice.

There was a substantial amount of foam sitting at the top, which is down to the amount of air and oxidation from a centrifugal juicer. There’s not much you can do about that as it comes with the territory – if you don't like foam, a sieve is a reasonably good way to reduce it.

Foam aside, the quality of the juice was exceptionally fruity, and the taste of the apples and lemon really came through.

I was able to get three full glasses of juice before the pulp basin needed emptying – which was also a breeze to clean. The pulp was quite moist which suggests not all the possible juice was extracted. A good comparison here is with a masticating juicer, where the pulp comes out remarkably dry.

Overall though, for its price you can’t heavily fault the NutriBullet Juicer’s performance and ease of use.

NutriBullet Juicer: verdict

The NutriBullet Juicer is a fuss-free juicer for those who want homemade juice with very little maintenance. For someone like me who doesn’t want the hassle of complicated attachments to clean and assemble, it's perfect. It’s quick, easy and does a good job at making delicious juices.

Yes, you do get a lot of noise and foam, especially from juicing apples. This is inevitable with the faster – and louder – centrifugal juicers. So long as you can live with foam and noise, the NutriBullet Juicer is definitely great value for money.