Following the HTC Salsa, the HTC Cha Cha joins the ranks of the Facebook phones

Joining its sibling the HTC Salsa, the HTC Cha Cha's main aim is to get you on FaceBook. With a dedicated Facebook button, it's one for the die-hard social networkers and those who love a good old QWERTY keyboard. It's even one of the lucky phones to be given the thumbs-up by Mark Zuckerberg himself. But can it do the Facebook? We get social to find out.