Play Cyberpunk 2077 without a PS5: here's how to play on your iPhone

Cyberpunk 2077, the latest title from famed Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red, is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, as well as the previous generation of video games consoles. True to cyberpunk fashion, it's also possible to 'hack' the futuristic RPG onto your new iPhone 12 – or any other model.

Fortunately, getting Cyberpunk 2077 onto your phone doesn't require jailbreaking or any under-the-table activity. You just need two things: the Steam version of the game and access to GeForce now, Nvidia's cloud-based game-streaming service.



Playing Cyberpunk 2077 on your iPhone is fairly straightforward. Apple policy prevents GeForce now from running as a native app, but that doesn't outright block the service from working on your phone. This is because GeForce Now runs through Safari.

It's also worth noting that Nvidia offers two tiers of service with GeForce Now. You can use the service for free, streaming any games synced to your account with a one-hour time limit on play sessions. Alternatively, you can sign up for a Founders subscription for $4.99/£4.99 a month – it's unavailable in Australia at this time. Paid subscribers get six-hour session lengths, ray-tracing support, and priority access.

Regardless of which tier you choose, you can start by heading to play.geforce.now.com. For faster access, you can save the web page to your phone's home screen, letting you access it like an app. Once on the web page, log in to your existing GeForce Now account, or create an account if you don't already have one.

Once you're logged in, tap the menu icon and open the Settings tab. Scroll down to Game Sync and select Steam. This will sync your Steam library with GeForce Now. Note that not every game you own may be supported, but Cyberpunk 2077 very much is.

From there, you'll be able to launch the game and play it on your iPhone. Note that gestures and on-screen touch controls are not supported for Cyberpunk 2077, so you will need to connect a Bluetooth controller to proceed. The Xbox core controller works well, so if you already own or are looking to buy an Xbox Series X, you'll be all set.

Twitter user @MaxWinebach got Cyberpunk 2077 running on their device, running over T-Mobile's 5G network. You can watch below.

Cyberpunk 2077 through GeForce Now on iPhone 12 Pro Max on T-Mobile 5G pic.twitter.com/YShNBQjgCJDecember 13, 2020

As you can see, the button layout does crowd the screen, but it's a necessary sacrifice to play one of the year's biggest games on the go. Speaking of, you can also see a "spotty connection" warning pop up during the gameplay—something to be aware of if you wish to play Cyberpunk 2077 on iPhone yourself. But we also get a look at the wonderful Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, so you win some, you lose some.

You can find a list of supported devices on Nvidia's website.

