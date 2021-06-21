You can pick up a full camping set on Amazon Prime Day for less than $210

With international travel still a no-go for many of us, packing up the car for a road trip is a popular alternative. And if you want to get back to nature, or off the beaten track, you can't beat the freedom a camping holiday gives you – let alone how much cheaper it is than a hotel.
If you're new to camping trips or in serious need of some new kit, the best Prime Day deals this year include some great prices on outdoor equipment, including some top tents. So much so that we've put together a full list of camping gear for under $270.
Don't forget, these deals only last until 11.59 pm (PT) on Tuesday, June 22 and can sell out before then. So if you see a deal you like, act fast.
Our Prime Day camping kit
Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent, Green: was $69.99, now $40.71 at Amazon (save $29)
This three-season dome tent features good ventilation, wind and rain protection and an easy 10-minute setup. There's also a handy e-port to plug in power.View Deal
Coleman Tent Kit: was $13.99, now $9.74 at Amazon (save $4)
This handy tent kit includes sturdy steel tent pegs, a rubber mallet to hammer them in, a peg removal tool to get them out and a dust pan and brush to clean out the tent.View Deal
Coleman Self-Inflating Camping Pad with Pillow: was $46.99, now $25.57 at Amazon (save $21)
A compact self-inflating camping mat that's ideal for those packing light. Saves packing a pump as you just open the valve and it inflates itself.View Deal
Marmot Voyager 55 Mummy Sleeping Bag: was $56.41, now $33.94 at Amazon (save $23)
This Lightweight compressible sleeping bag features SpiraFil high-loft insulation to keep you warm down to 55 degrees Fahrenheit.View Deal
Odoland 6pcs Camping Cookware Mess Kit: was $27.99, now $20.79 at Amazon (save $7)
This stove and cookware kit features two non-stick pans, a camping stove, spork, cleaning cloth and carry bag.
Coleman Outdoor Folding Table: was $37.97, now $32.32 at Amazon (save $5)
With enough room for four people, this aluminum folding table folds down into a handy carry bag and weighs just under 10lbs.
Coleman Outpost Breeze Portable Folding Deck Chair with Side Table: was $62.23, now $39.83 at Amazon (save $23)
A steel-framed foldable chair with padded arms and a folding side table, complete with drinks holder.
