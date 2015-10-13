You can now get Apple's 21.5-inch iMac with a 4K display

All 27-inch iMacs come with a 5K display as standard too.

Apple has added a touch of luxury to its smaller iMac by equipping it with a 4K display.

Formerly restricted to 1080p, the 21.5-inch iMac now comes with a 4,096 x 2,304 pxiel-resolution display and Intel's fifth-generation processor.

According to Apple, its display has a wider P3-based color gamut and a 25 per cent larger colour space than previous models, which is especially good news for photo and video editors.

For connectivity, it features two Thunderbolt 2 ports that can deliver up to 20Gbps data transfer speeds, alongside 802.11ac Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Additionally, Apple has replaced the 2,560 x 1,440 pixel-resolution display on all configurations of its 27-inch iMac with 5K screens to bring them in line with the iMac with Retina 5K display. They now come with Intel's sixth-generation Skylake processor and unspecified AMD graphics.

The new machines are joined by a host of revamped accessories, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2. All three feature rechargable lithium-ion batteries inside.

The new 4K iMac starts at £1,199, while the lowest-end 5K iMac now starts at £1,449.

