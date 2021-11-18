Virgin Media customers can now get perks that were previously O2 exclusives

Users of Virgin Media’s TV, broadband, and landline packages can now access O2’s Priority rewards scheme app, which is normally exclusive to O2’s customers.

Usually exclusive to O2’s customers, Virgin Media O2 is expanding the scheme as a way of rewarding customers with various offers from high street stores, event tickets, and experiences – all of this free of any additional cost.

The news is the latest from the recently-formed telecoms giant, Virgin Media O2, which is trying to lure customers away from BT and Vodafone. The new merger just dropped a brand-new bundle for people who buy its broadband and mobile deals, alongside promising faster internet across the country.

Courtesy of the new plan, customers no longer need a dedicated O2 plan to receive rewards, including high street vouchers and event tickets. Priority users will also be eligible for competitions and subsequent prizes. Virgin Media O2's COO, Jeff Dodds, said: "Bringing Priority, one of the UK’s best and most-celebrated loyalty initiatives, to Virgin Media cable customers was the next logical step."

A high priority

Virgin Media customers can now sign-up on the Priority smartphone app, irrespective of what phone network they're on. The Priority app will also be boosted through new Virgin giveaways, which stretch from five-star holidays at VM Limited Editions hotels to tickets to shows with Afrobeats and Wizkid, amongst many other fantastic prizes.

The Priority app can be downloaded for iOS and Android on some of the best iPhone and best Android phones. Virgin Media O2 is likely to be cranking up the promos for new and existing customers as we leave 2021 and head into 2022. We'll keep you posted with any news on offers, as per.