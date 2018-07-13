This is the new 2018 Apple MacBook Pro and it's faster than ever

Apple has quietly taken the wraps off a brand new MacBook Pro for 2018. Despite it launching without much fanfare it's certainly bringing the specs to impress. With 13-inch and 15-inch variants there's something for everyone.

The new MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar feature 8th-generation Intel Core processors. In the case of the 15-inch model the CPU comes with 6-cores and gives the machine a hefty 70 percent faster performance than the previous machine. The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a quad-core CPU meaning double the performance of its predecessor.

The new MacBook Pro is clearly all about power and so comes with support for up to 32GB of RAM and up to a whopping 4TB of storage. That means compiling code faster and running multiple virtual machines and test environments quicker than before, says Apple. Yup, this is definitely aimed at the pros out there, as the name suggests.

The screen is a 500 nits Retina Display with True Tone for the P3 wide colour gamut, coupled with Radeon Pro graphics, making it ideal for image processing. This beast can connect up to two 5K displays at the same time and uses Thunderbolt 3 for fast charging and connectivity.

The keyboard is the third generation unit for the quietest typing anywhere you end up working. You also optionally get the Touch Bar, Touch ID and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The new MacBook Pro also features the Apple T2 chip meaning "Hey Siri" works on these machines as well as enhanced system security.

Apple's new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops are available now starting at £1,249 and £2,349 respectively.