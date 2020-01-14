This contract-free SIM only deal from Smarty delivers 30GB data for £10 p/m!

The best SIM only deals partner unlimited minutes and texts with plenty of data each month, and there are plenty that manage to do this. However, what you don't tend to get is that combination with no contract, with many plans asking you to commit to 12, 18 or 24 months of usage to secure the deal.

Which is why this special SIMO deal from Smarty Mobile is so attractive — it partners unlimited minutes and texts with 30GB of data per month with nothing more than a 1-month rolling plan commitment. And, amazingly, it does all this for a crazy low £10 per month.

That means that, literally whenever you want, you could ditch this plan (although we honestly don't know why you would, as it would take something incredible to come along to best it), as you are getting your unlimited mins and texts, big-data plan contract free.

Naturally, with unlimited minutes and texts you're never going to run out of the ability to chat to your friends and family, while with 30GB on tap you've got large swathes of data to burn while watching The Witcher on Netflix.

T3 tracks the very best SIM only deals each and every week of the year, which is why we know this is a quality SIMO deal that anyone currently looking for a better plan should consider. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

30GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

30GB of data each month for just £10, along with unlimited minutes and texts and, best of all, nothing but a 1-month rolling contract in terms of commitment is SIM only heaven. Available now from Smarty with free delivery also included.

View Deal

Fancy a little more data to burn each month and don't mind paying a little bit more to get it? Well, if that is the case than Smarty also has the exact same offer going but with 50GB of data delivered each month rather than 30GB. That extra 20GB definitely takes you into power-user level, and should be considered by those who engage in heavy amounts of streaming (do you box set binge?), gaming and file downloading each month. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

50GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This is the same package as the £10 deal above, with unlimited mins and texts, as well as that super flexible 1-month rolling contract, but instead of 30GB of data you get 50GB of data each month. That increase in monthly data means this plan costs £15 per month. As with the deal above, free delivery is included.

View Deal

For even more great SIM only deals be sure to check out T3's authoritative SIMO deals comparison chart below, which lists the very best offers currently available in the UK.