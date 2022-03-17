The Batman HBO Max release date leaks

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Batman has received a release date for HBO Max after a technical glitch on the streaming service seemingly revealed when subscribers can begin watching Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

As reported by Deadline , the blockbuster hit directed by Matt Reeves is looking like it will be available to stream on HBO Max from April 19th, while those with the linear HBO subscription can watch from April 23rd. The Batman debuted in theatres globally on March 4th and is currently closing in on $500 million at the box office.

The HBO Max date was expected to be around this time, following WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar's comments on having all theatrical releases from the studio land on the service 45 days after release. Although, this will be 46 days since it launched. It's still an extremely quick turnaround from theatre to home viewing.

HBO Max is available in the US and select countries in Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean. The UK is not included in this, unfortunately, and therefore likely won't be able to stream The Batman until a date is agreed with Sky, which has licensed all major DC films over the last few years.

As a result of The Batman's success, two spinoff series have been commissioned: one focused on The Penguin (via Deadline ) and another on Arkham Asylum (as confirmed in an interview with YouTube channel The Cyber Nerds ). The Batman is also expected to be a trilogy with Reeves already speaking on about who might be the villain in a sequel.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. T3 has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.