TalkTalk's cheap fibre broadband deal is DESTROYING the competition and comes with £80 Amazon Gift Card

Call off the search... you've found it! Presenting the very best fibre broadband deal you can get in the UK right now.

And it's TalkTalk that's gone straight to the top of the podium. That's because this hot online-exclusive broadband deal not only delivers a strong and reliable internet connection with an average download speed of 38Mbs for just £23.50 per month, but it also comes with an extra £80 voucher bundled in.

That £80 Gift Card, which can be used to buy anything from your choice of Amazon.co.uk, M&S or Tesco, is a real perk here and very much acts as a cherry on top of the sweet broadband deal cake here. And if you think of it in pure cash value, it effecively brings the price of the broadband deal down to a mere £19 per month!

TalkTalk is renowned in the UK for its customer-first approach, as well as the reliability of its broadband packages, which is why we find it so easy to recommend this deal.

The full details of the TalkTalk fibre broadband deal can be viewed below – or compare it to the competition on our overarching broadband comparison page.

TalkTalk broadband | Average speed: 38Mbs | 18-month contract | £23.50 p/m | £80 Amazon Gift Card | Available now

We like reliable, fast broadband here at T3, and this new broadband deal from TalkTalk not only delivers on that, but it also throws in a £80 Amazon Gift Card to spend, too. An average download speed of 38Mbs is more than enough for modern multiplayer gaming and ultra high-definition 4K Netflix streaming, while £80 to spend on whatever you want at Amazon, M&S or Tesco is a very nice sweetener.

View Deal

As well as broadband deals, T3 also searches for top SIM only offers on a daily basis, hunting out the very cheapest SIM plans that come with the best allowances and features, and at the very lowest prices going.

As such, if you are currently being gouged by the your network for big cash for small data, text and calls allowances, then we'd say it is well worth checking out T3's best SIM only deals guide.

If you like the sound of this TalkTalk fibre broadband deal, but want to browse what other offers on the market today, then be sure to check out T3's awesome deals comparison engine below, which lets you search for the best plans available in your area.