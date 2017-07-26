T3 Quick Hit: Style meets substance with Tudor Heritage Black Bay Chrono

Longstanding Swiss watchmaker Tudor has just launched a new addition to its Heritage Black Bay range, and it's available now from all good watch sellers in the UK.

The Tudor Heritage Black Bay Chrono, which was unveiled at Baselworld 2017 earlier in the year, is available with either a steel bracelet or a brown leather strap.

The Tudor Heritage Black Bay Chrono is powered by a Manufacture self-winding movement with column wheel and vertical clutch, while the 41mm steel case is fitted with special pushers and a fixed bezel in circular satin-brushed steel with engraved tachymetric scale.

The slick new timepiece features a 70-hour power reserve, a silicon balance spring and even a certification by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute, so you can trust the Manufacture chronograph Calibre MT5813 that drives the Heritage Black Bay Chrono model will give you high-performance movement for years to come. "Crafted in the purest watchmaking tradition," it features a column wheel mechanism and a vertical clutch.

The Tudor Heritage Black Bay Chrono is finally available to buy here in the UK. You can order one either on a steel riveted bracelet (£3,430) or on a brown aged leather strap (£3,220). Both options come with a complimentary chambray denim strap, as a little added bonus.