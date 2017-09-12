T3 Agenda: Mercedes-Benz's three-word voice navigation. New Bjorn Borg X Diadora shoe collection. And more!

In today's T3 Agenda - find your way home with Mercedes-Benz's three-word address navigation system. The Bjorn Borg X Diadora shoe collection. And more!

Travel the world with Only.Three-Words with Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has announced its plans to be the first automotive manufacturer to launch an in-vehicle three-word address navigation, which uses innovative navigation system, what3words.

The luxury car manufacturer has built what3words into its next generation infotainment system launching next year. Drivers will be able to type or say just three words to pinpoint an exact destination anywhere in the world. The system has been built into a demo unit that's currently on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

According to the automotive firm, what3words eliminates many of the frustrations encountered by drivers using voice to enter traditional street addresses and is the first addressing system specifically designed for voice input.

Celebrate a legendary tennis rivalry with the retro Bjorn Borg X Diadora collection

Sporting biopic Borg/McEnroe will arrive in cinemas this month, and to celebrate, Italian shoemaker Diadora is creating a special range of tennis-styled footwear. Famed for being the brand of choice of Bjorn Borg dating back to 1981, Diadora designed the B.Elite (the B stands for Borg, don't you know) for Bjorn back in the '80s and its giving the famous tennis shoe an everyday makeover.

The new range of trainers and daps are available now in men's, women's and unisex, and range in price from £35 to £200. You can order you very own pair direct from Diadora today.

Get creative in computing with the Tinker Board, Asus' Raspberry Pi rival

Asus is finally ready to take on Raspberry Pi with its new Tinker Board, a special credit card-sized single-board computer (SBC), which makes it the ideal foundation for makers, hobbyists, educators and electronic DIY enthusiasts to develop and build low-cost, great-performing computers.

The Tinker Board features standard maker connectivity options, including a 40-pin GPIO interface that allow for interfacing with a range inputs from buttons, switches, sensors, LEDs, and much more. Tinker Board also features a full-size HDMI output. Additionally, it includes four USB 2.0 ports for added connectivity.

The Asus Tinker Board is available now, direct from Currys PC World, for only £51.99.

Have the perfect smart bag for the autumn and winter with Solo New York's Roadster Collection

Solo New York has just launched the Roadster Collection, a new range of bags and briefcases made from durable full-grain pebbled leather, metal hardware and a stylish yet understated dark camo lining. The limited-edition collection offers a bag for every need, from the daily commute to post-work drinks and to a weekend adventure, and complements the cooler-weather styles and fashion of autumn and winter.

The four bags in the Roadster Collection are named after neighborhoods in Milwaukee, a nod to the headquarters of the most famous US motorcycle brand, and to the black leather trappings, brown accents, and substantial, utilitarian zippers, leather pulls, and metal hardware designed to weather life on the road.

The Roadster Collection ranges in price from $199 (£150) to $299 (£225).