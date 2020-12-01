Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 is real! Here's How You Can Get One

Last month, an incredible Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 faceplate drew widespread attention online with its striking red-and-black design. Of course, it was only a concept, and unofficial, meaning that gamers were unlikely to ever get their hands on one. However, the designer behind the Spider-Man PS5 faceplate is now planning to actually produce a very small number.

While Sony has stopped the sale of unofficial PS5 faceplates, these Spider-Man PS5 faceplates will be exclusively available as prizes in a giveaway which ends this week. As such, if you want to be in for a chance at getting one of these highly coveted plates, you'll need to enter as soon as possible.

Designed by Giuseppe Spinelli, the Spider-Man PS5 faceplate is being produced in very limited numbers by LetsGoDigital, as give the legal furore around the unofficial PS5 faceplates, they can't be sold.

This legal action was directed principally at PlateStation5.com (rebranded as CustomizeMyPlates.com), a third-party site which ran afoul of Sony's legal team last month. The company has since started a GoFundMe for the PS5 faceplates as an attempted workaround.

Sony has teased future special edition PS5 consoles and it's likely it'll be producing its own faceplates at some point in the future.

The custom Spider-Man PS5 faceplates will only be available for free through a limited-time giveaway, and there are currently no plans to produce more. Only 5 faceplates will be available to win in the event, which is due to end on the 5th of December.

To enter and be in for a chance at winning, all you need to do is follow the LetsGoDigital Twitter page, as well as subscribe to Snoreyn's YouTube channel. Once you've done this, you'll automatically be entered into the giveaway.

After the winners are chosen, LetsGoDigital will contact them via private message on Twitter to get their address details. They won't have to pay for postage, and even better, the giveaway is available to all entrants internationally. However, no more than a single winner will be chosen from any given country.

Of course, the lucky winners of the giveaway will have to wait a short while before the faceplate actually arrives. They are currently projected to ship out at some point in January 2021.

Source: LetsGoDigital