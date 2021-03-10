Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker: Price, release date and what you need to know

Sonos Roam is the first speaker from Sonos that's designed to go anywhere with you. It isn't the first Sonos Bluetooth speaker – that was the Sonos Move, of course – but the Roam is its smallest and lightest speaker yet, weighing under 500g.

The Sonos Roam is designed to be grabbed and dropped in a bag to take with you to the park, beach, mountain, garden or wherever else you'd like to add some music. Sonos refers to it as "ultraportable", in fact.

Of course, Sonos wouldn't sacrifice audio quality for size, and it's absolutely aiming for this be one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there. So what makes it more special than the thousands of little battery-powered Bluetooth options? Here's everything you need to know about Sonos Roam…

The Sonos Roam will cost $169/£159/€179/AU$279, and its release date is April 20th, 2021. However, you can pre-order it today from sonos.com, if you like what you see.

• Pre-order from Sonos US

• Pre-order from Sonos UK

• Pre-order from Sonos Australia

Sonos tells us that date is for a global launch, so wherever it's going on sale in that first wave, it'll land then.

The price is pretty expensive for a small Bluetooth speaker, but isn't totally out of line with the competition. It's a lot more than the UE Wonderboom 2 or Boom 3, but it offers a lot more smarts than they do (and will probably sound more pleasing to purists). It's slightly cheaper than the B&O A1, which is probably the closest equivalent for audio performance goals.

Sonos Roam: Design

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Roam is a small triangle, made of a hard acoustically-clear material, and available in black for white. At just 6.61x2.44x2.36 inches (168x62x60mm) it's roughly one sixth the size of the (slightly hulking) Sonos Move, and weighs just 0.95 lb (0.43kg).

Whereas as the Sonos Move was portable only in the sense that it had a handle and could be powered by a battery (you wouldn't want to carry it on your back or something on a hike, though), the Sonos Roam is light and small enough to take anywhere with you.

It's a triangle for acoustic and ergonomic reasons. Not only is the shape easy to grab securely and go, but if you lay it down flat, it angles the sound upwards to keep it clear and loud. You can also stand it upright – it's happy either way.

The two ends are slightly concave – Sonos says this helps drop-proofing, but also means Sonos has included raised buttons, instead of the touch-only buttons on most of its products. This is a very welcome change – the touch buttons on Sonos are fine, but we'd hate to be contending with them on a device that doesn't spend its life sitting in one place.

It's also IP67 rated for immersion in up to 1m of water for up to 30 minutes, and dustproofed enough to survive the beach.

Sonos Roam: Features & smarts

(Image credit: Sonos)

When it comes to features, the Sonos Roam is like a shrunk-down Sonos Move, but it actually has even more smarts going on than the larger speaker. So, the expected stuff: not only is this a Bluetooth speaker, but it's also a Wi-Fi multi-room speaker, and works fully with Sonos' system. Well, almost fully – it can't be part of a home cinema setup.

But there are three key tricks it has that expand what Sonos can do. First is that it auto-switches between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as needed, without you needing to think about modes or pairing or anything like that.

Second is that it can act as a Bluetooth source for your multi-room Sonos setup – something can connect to the Roam over Bluetooth, and then your other Wi-Fi Sonos speaker can pick up that audio.

Finally, there's SoundSwap, which enables you to rapidly send whatever you're listening to from the Roam to any Sonos speakers in the room, with just a single button press on the Roam. Hold the play button and the sound moves (by having the speakers communicate ultrasonically, so they can tell each other they're in the same room).

On Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 is also possible, as with other Sonos speakers. And it's a smart speaker, using Alexa or Google Assistant (your choice) and far-field mics to act as a full-on Echo (4th gen) or Nest Audio alternative.

The battery is rated for 10 hours, and promises to last for 10 days in sleep mode, which it will automatically switch to when not in use. Sonos says it only takes a second to come back on from sleep, impressively.

It comes with a USB-C cable for charging in the box, and Sonos says it'll go from 0-50% in an hour, with a full charge taking 2.5 hours. It will also charge from any Qi charger, handily, but expect this to be slower.

Sonos is actually making a special cradle for it that includes wireless charging, which holds it nice and steadily upright for use at home, but makes it easy to take when you want to… roam. This will cost $49/£44/AU$79 extra, though.

Sonos Roam: Audio

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Roam's audio chops come from two active drivers, which is not a common sight in Bluetooth speakers this small. There's a tweeter and a custom 'racetrack' (ie, oval) woofer – the latter has been used by Sonos before to great effect in the Sonos Arc soundbar – both with Class H amplification, though as usual, Sonos is cagey about power levels.

Sonos does say it will go loud and remain clear, though, which is exactly what you want from a dual-driver system. As ever, the company hasn't gone the easy route: it says that in order to free up more space inside for air movement, the custom design of the woofer integrates the transducer into the housing itself, meaning fewer components and more room to let the sound blast.

There's another new feature for Sonos here when it comes to audio tuning: this is the first time it's used Automatic TruePlay for both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi listening. This adapts the sound for the location as it's playing, listening to how reflections change the sound, and tweaking the output to compensate. The Sonos Move had this, but only on Wi-Fi – however, the Move will be getting an update to enable it for both imminently.