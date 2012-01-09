Sharp AQUOS Board 80-inch touchscreen TV confirmed

Sharp has attempted to tackle aging whiteboard technology with the unveiling of the AQUOS Board, an 80-inch touchscreen TV for the office

Home and work technology specialist Sharp has officially announced a new alternative to the office projector with the Sharp AQUOS Board landing as a range a work centric large scale touchscreen TVs.



Making the unveiling at CES 2012 to celebrate its 100th year as a company Sharp has announced the AQUOS Board with the business optimized television sets sporting 1080p Full HD resolution abilities to replace dated whiteboards and bring stoic PowerPoint demonstrations to life.



The world's leading supplier of 60-inch and larger televisions, Sharp has confirmed the AQUOS Board will be available in 60-inch, 70-inch and whopping 80-inch forms all of which boast dual-touch capabilities and can be controlled via a stylus style pen or user's hands. Partnering with Microsoft the Sharp AQUOS Board will run Windows.



“With AQUOS Board users can draw, take notes and even connect to a printer,” said Sharp's US President Doug Albregts. “The AQUOS Board is poised to change the way we work. The workplace possibilities for the AQUOS Board are endless.”



Internet connected, the full range of Sharp AQUOS Board televisions are to support a selection of apps with the Japanese manufacturer demonstrating an in-house crafted application that allows users to determine the optimal viewing distance for their whiteboard replacing system.



Would an 80-inch internet connected, touchscreen TV be a welcome addition to your office or an oversized, unnecessarily brash whiteboard alternative? Let us know what you think via the comments box below.

