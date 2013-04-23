Samsung Galaxy S4 price, contracts, SIM-Free deals

The Samsung Galaxy S4 will be launching in the UK this month and in its honour we've rounded up all the S4 pricing info whether it's for contract or SIM-Free

The Samsung Galaxy S4 will be launching in the UK this Saturday with the Android smartphone arriving on both contracts and SIM Free depending on your preference.

Taking on the iPhone 5 and the HTC One the flagship S4 boasts a fast 1.9GHz quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and a large 5-inch 1080p Full-HD screen.

If this sounds like your cup of tea then read on as many of the major UK networks have confirmed that they will be stocking the Galaxy S4 come release day on Saturday.

Virgin Media are the most recent to confirm pricing for the Galaxy S4 announcing that if you're a Virgin Media customer already you'll be able to get the S4 for £31 per month with an up-front cost of £99.

For those non-Virgin customers it's not all doom and gloom as the network is offering the Galaxy S4 for £41 per month and in return you'll be showered with 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data all with a £99 upfront cost.

Next up is Talk Talk who caught the headlines last week after announcing that they will be offering the Samsung Galaxy S4 free on contracts as low as £30. They're also offering a nice bonus if you decide to opt for their Medium and Large plans by throwing in an extra 250mins.

EE will no doubt be looking to steal customers away from rivals with the promise of superfast mobile internet after it announced it would be selling the Samsung Galaxy S4 on 4G EE.

With contracts starting at £31 you'll be looking to shell out a fairly hefty £269.99 for the handset with only 500MB of data available. If you fancy something a little more substantial however EE also offer the S4 for £41 per month giving you 1GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes all for a £79.99 handset cost.

Of course with EE you'll also get all the benefits that come with their 4G service which includes a free movie to download every month, 2 for 1 cinema tickets every Wednesday and the ability to clone your phone to the cloud.

Three has confirmed it will be selling the Galaxy S4 as well, with the plucky UK network looking to undercut its rivals by offering the flagship Android-powered smartphone for free on a £35 per month contract giving you unlimited data, 500 minutes and 5,000 texts.

Still not convinced? Well Three also confirmed earlier this year that it would be upgrading all its existing compatible customers to 4G absolutely free with no upgrade costs involved.

Last but not least Vodafone have also announced their Galaxy S4 UK pricing offering the handset completely free on a £37 per month contract (provided you trade-in) whilst also throwing in unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and a mammoth 2GB of data.

