PS5 restock: top retailer tips for bagging a PS5 this week

If you've been trying to get hold of a PS5 since launch, and have been keeping up with our PS5 stock tracker, you'll know how difficult it's been. But there are some tips for maximising your chances at securing one that may seem counterintuitive, but have been put through their paces by the community at large.

Since Sony released its next-gen hardware, we've been encouraging you to make accounts at the main retailers so that you can get through the checkout process as quickly as possible, without faffing about and wasting time entering payment and delivery details, but that's old news now. 2021 is turning the speedy checkout process on its head.

As we briefly mentioned in our story on the massive March PS5 restock, there's an optimal checkout process at each retailer, which has been figured out now that we've been in the trenches for over three months, and with UK retailer GAME gearing up for a doozy of a restock tomorrow, now's the time to start preparing.

PS5 stock tracking Twitter account, PS5StockAlertUK, is in agreement with the info we've seen so far, so if you're shopping at any of these UK retailers here's how to get the drop. Remember the PS5 isn't region locked, so as long as you get delivery covered, you're good.

GAME is first up this week, with a PS5 restock set for March 2. Retailers are reportedly getting two big PS5 shipments this month; one to kick off the month, and one to close it out, so these tips will come in handy until you manage to bag a PS5.

When queueing up online for the GAME PS5 drop, you're advised to opt for bundles and checkout as a guest with autofill to make things slightly speedier.

Argos shoppers need to add the PS5 to their basket from the app, and checkout on PC, which seems somewhat convoluted. A second PS5 stock tracking account recommends adding the PS5 to your wishlist to prepare for the drop, so you might as well do that just in case it makes a difference.

The jury is out on Currys, although the wishlist move is being recommended for shoppers there too. Amazon UK users should also take note; you're being told to add to your basket from your wishlist for the best chance of getting a PS5.

We can't comment on the validity of these tips, not having tried them, but someone in the thread said that guest checkout at GAME is the "only reason" they got one, which seems like a fairly emphatic endorsement of this process, so we'd say give it a whirl! If you're still empty-handed, what have you got to lose?