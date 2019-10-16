Protein powder deal roundup: the best deals to stock up on supplements for cheap TODAY

We have not one, not even two, but THREE cheap protein powder deals for you today. And not just individual items, no, we are giving you access to many, many different product deals, like cheap whey protein powders, even cheaper vegan protein powders, protein bar deals and all the supplements you can ever think of.

• Shop Bulk Powders' 45% off sale (use the code GET45)

• Shop The Protein Works' up to 70% off sale + an extra 25% off everything (different codes for each item)

• Shop MyProtein's 45% off sale (use the code BEST)

Protein powders and protein supplements are essential for muscle building and regeneration (so anyone doing weight training). Apart from being the go-to supplement for anyone frequenting a gym, this essential macronutrient can help recovery after running or triathlon races too.

Not to mention that protein is great for weight loss as well. Since it takes longer for our bodies to break down protein, upping your protein intake can make you feel fuller for longer. This doesn't mean you should cover your daily calorie intake with protein, but even if you swap a bagel for a protein bar in the afternoon, you are effectively making a step towards a healthier lifestyle.

Top picks from the protein powder sales

Bulk Powders Macro Munch protein bar, Box of 12 | Sale price £22.41 | Was £29.88 | Save £11.95 (25%) on Bulk Powders

Containing 20 grams of protein and less than 3 grams of sugar per bar, the Macro Munch protein bar is way healthier than most of the nutribars on the market. This soft-baked protein bar is made in the UK and comes in five different flavours, including millionaires shortbread, cookies and cream and mint choc chip. Shake up your protein intake with the Macro Munch bars.View Deal

Bulk Powders vegan peanut butter, 1 kg, Smooth or Crunchy | Sale price £4.19 | Was £5.99 | Save £1.80 (30%) on Bulk Powders

Made out of 100% roasted peanuts, this vegan peanut butter tastes good and contains 29 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is high in fibre, monosaturated fats and has no added salt, sugar, palm oils or preservatives. And it tastes brilliant too.View Deal

Impact Whey Protein, 1 kg | Sale price £13.20 | Was £21.99 | Save £8.80 (40%) on MyProtein

Over 40 flavours to choose from, the MyProtein Impact Whey Protein packs 21 grams of muscle-fuelling protein into each serving. It is also low on sugar, fat and calories (1 gram, 1.9 grams and 103 calories, respectively). Scoop this product up today!View Deal

Baked Protein Cookie, Chocolate, 12 x 75 g | Sale Price £10.19 | Was £16.99 | Save £6.80 (40%) on MyProtein

This vegan treat is the perfect snack for when you ran out of your pre-portioned meal preps and really need a high protein nibble to keep you going. With 13 grams of protein per biscuit, you won't feel bad for snacking on these. A once-a-day treat for those who work hard in the gym.View Deal

The Protein Works Vegan Protein, 1 kg | Sale Price £14.62 | Was £22.49 | Save £7.87 (35%) at The Protein Works

Extremely clean and rich in protein, the Protein Works vegan protein has 26.3 grams of protein in each spoonful, as well as only 0.6 gram of fat and 0.2 gram of carbs. Plant based protein doesn't get much cleaner than this.View Deal

The Protein Works Protein Brownies, Box of 12 | Sale Price £16.80 | Was £23.99 | Save £7.20 (30%) at The Protein Works

The perfect afternoon treat! Brownies are notorious for being full of sugar, but not this bad boy, The Protein Works' Protein Brownie only has 1 gram of sugar per brownie as well as 10.6 grams of protein. It's also high on fibre (6.2 grams per serving) and also tastes great! Guilt free pleasures, here we come!View Deal

Why should you buy protein supplements

Protein is one of the three essential macronutrients your body needs to function properly. Unlike the other two (carbs and fats), your body can't store protein and and especially if you are exercising more vigorously, you need to replenish your protein levels as you go along.

Your diet probably covers some of your protein needs but if you would like to build lean muscle mass, it is recommended to take in 1.6-2 grams of protein per body kilogram per day. For a 70 kilo person, that's around 112-140 grams of protein per day.

You should cover your protein needs from a variety of sources. Good protein sources are lean meat, soy, nuts, eggs, oats, fish and so on. If you cover your protein intake from a variety of sources, your body will also replenish other micro and macro nutrients as well, essential for your wellbeing and health.

To top this up and mainly because it is super convenient, having a protein shake or two a day can fill the gaps in your diet and also help you combat cravings throughout the day. Most dieters lose the battle against cravings by not planning snacks for the day and then resort to have something seriously unhealthy.

By having a shake or a protein bar in the afternoon, you can effectively reduce your calorie consumption and up your protein intake in the same time. That's a double win right there.

