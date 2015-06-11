Porn… In… SPACE!

Tech and sex crossoversare running rampant right now.Now they're headed to the final frontier: onlineonanist video vault Pornhub is looking for funds to film an "adult movie" that is quite literally out of this world (in terms of its location).

Many people have probably wondered what it's like to make lovein space. Not us, obviously, but you might have, we don't know. That question could be answered very soon as the online smut merchant has launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise $3.4 million to send top adult performers Eva Lovia and Johnny Sins (who seems to be indicating the size of something in the image above)and a camera crew into orbit where they will shoot the cleverly-entitled “Sexploration”.

Filming is planned for 2016 and the campaign has so far gone past the, er, $1,000 barrier - so only another $3.399 million to go. Proceeds will pay for securing key components (the cost of a shuttle flight, seating for crew/performers, state-of-the-art retrofitted production equipment, lube, etc). The two actors will also undergo "rigorous training" for the film. Of course.

Thinking of reaching into your pocket (to get some money out, we mean)? In return for your donation, PornHub is offering a number of goodies. A dollar gets you a contributor's Certificate of Endorsement, while donating $150,000 gets you one of the space suits worn by the thespians in the film. Eww.

Pornhub's Vice President Corey Price said: "We're looking to pioneer a one-of-a-kind mission to push the boundaries of intergalactic sexploration, defy gravity and make history. We are excited to change the adult industry as we currently know it by venturing into the final sexual frontier."

“This will be a grand experiment in learning how intercourse works after penetrating the Earth's atmosphere, a lesson we'd like to broadcast and produce – with great enjoyment – in direct collaboration with those interested in being a part of the global front that will make this a reality.”

Happy now, technology?