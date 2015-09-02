Panasonic goes 4K crazy with an OLED TV that makes Hollywood happy

Panasonic has announced that it is finally ready to dip into the 4K OLED market, with the arrival of the TX-65CZ950.

The CZ950 is a 65-inch OLED stunner, offering up the high picture quality you expect with OLED, but also screen quality that has been given the seal of approval by Hollywood.

The TV is the first OLED to be given THX certification. This is the quality control certificate first introduced by George Lucas in the Seventies.

If that wasn't enough 'star' power, Panasonic has made good use of its Hollywood laboratory and offered up its OLED TV lineup to people in the industry to make sure the panel in reference ready.

Colour corrected

One of these was on the stage at IFA - Mike Sowa, who worked on Tom Cruise's Oblivion as a colourist.

“We always translate our colour grade movie on to a reference television, to make sure that we perfectly match what is going on in the cinema,” said Sowa.

“That is where Panasonic stepped in with its new OLED TV. This TV is what I have been looking for. The detail is better than I am used to seeing in the theatrical version.

“We can now enjoy the visual product in the home as the cinematographer and director intended.”

Panasonic's picture quality is the way it is because of the company's 4K Pro technology, which promises high contrast and rich colour expression that should stop you pining for the Panasonic plasma TVs of yore.

The CZ950 will be available from October. Pricing is to be announced but, hey, you've probably good two kidneys, so it might be worth pricing one of them up.