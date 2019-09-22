OnePlus 7 now receiving Android 10 update ahead of Samsung Galaxy S10

In record time, OnePlus has started rolling out the much-anticipated Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 software update to its flagship OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro duo. The company flicked the switch on September 21, noting that it could take up to a week to reach the millions of OnePlus 7 devices dotted around the world.

Just like the beta OnePlus released earlier this month, the final version of OxygenOS 10.0 bundles a host of exciting new features. As well as a redesigned user interface, there's the ability to block messages containing specific words (a bit like how you can mute certain words on Twitter) and a slew of fresh Ambient Display options.

Here's a (brief) look at everything new in OxygenOS 10.0:

System

Upgraded to Android 10

Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures

Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart Display

Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)

Message

Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)

To check to see if the update is ready for your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, head into Settings, select System, followed by System Update, then tap Check for Update. Alternatively, you can always wait until you receive an alert prompting you to install the upgrade. Just keep in mind that you will need at least 50% of charge to proceed.