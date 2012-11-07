Obama 's 'Four more years' tweet breaks retweet record

After winning President Obama took to Twitter to announce not only that he had won but also to thank those who had supported him, little did he know he'd be breaking records

President Obama broke a world record today after his victory tweet became the most retweeted ever getting over 500,000 retweets and being marked as favourite over 100,000 times.

The election night had proved to be a tough race for President Obama to begin with but by the later stages it became clear that he would be returning to office for another four years.

Alongside his record-breaking tweet Obama then thanked all those who had supported him saying, "This happened because of you. Thank you." This alone was retweeted over 200,000 times.

Barack Obama is certainly one of the first US Presidents to truly embrace the world of social media with over 22 million followers.