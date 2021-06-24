Nutribullet is bringing out a portable blender for the gym and office, everyone!

Nutribullet GO is the latest addition to the Nutribullet blender stable and it also marks two firsts. 1) it is the cordless, portable blender from Nutribullet and 2) it is the portable blender to come from a brand I've ever heard of before. Don't believe me? Check out the portable blender section on Amazon. Or, come to that, read our guide to the best portable blenders. I am sure Sboly, Lahoku and Topesct, for instance, are all fine brands, but they sound like they could be Real Madrid's current midfield.

A portable blender is a great way to make a smoothie or protein shake on the go. Primarily you would do this at the gym (protein) or office (smoothie), although Nutribullet also, perhaps optimistically, suggests it might also be 'perfect for hiking in the hills.' Mm-hmm.

Some cynics might say, 'Why not just make a smoothie at home, then take it with you, perhaps in a handy Thermos?' However, pulped fruit and veg starts to turn pretty rapidly. A smoothie taken a few hours after blending, having spent time locked in a bottle at room temperature, is going to have lost nutritional content and may even start to taste a bit nasty.

Nutribullet Go: price and availability



In the UK, Nutribullet Go is available now in silver at Amazon, priced £49.99. Other colours (red, white, black) will follow in August at the same price.

In the USA, Nutribullet is already available in all four colours, for just $29.99!

We do not have pricing for Australia yet, but check out the current Nutribullet range at Amazon Oz, cobbers.

Nutribullet Go: features and spec

Nutribullet says: 'The portable and durable blender means a fresh, delicious smoothie or protein shake can be enjoyed anywhere, any time, as an afternoon pick me up, a boost of energy before a work out or a late breakfast on the move.'

The 70W motor rustles up 18,000RPM to 'whip up protein shakes and smoothies in a flash'. I don't think you need to be a power-obsessed gear head to realise that 70 Watts is not an awful lot of power, but with Nutribullet's blades are usually excellent so it should be enough for soft fruit and protein powder. Just don't expect to make nut butters with this thing.

The 2200mAh battery can be fully charged via USB-C in under 3 hours, and that's sufficient juice for 'up to 20 blending cycles'. So that's a smoothie a day for nearly three weeks, before charging is required!

Nutribullet GO comes with a Durable 730ml Tritan cup, 'perfectly sized for an individual portion'. The cup is lightweight, hardwearing and BPA-free.

If you're worried about accidentally mincing the contents of your gym bag, or your fingers, worry no longer. NutriBullet assures us that GO won’t switch on unless it’s fully assembled – ie: the lid is securely on – and therefore your digits are safe. There's also a blade protector for the base to keep everything safe on the move.

