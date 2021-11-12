Nike Black Friday 2021 deals: best early deals in Australia

Black Friday offers the best time to score Nike products at a fraction of what you'd normally pay. With offers of up to 40% off as standard on many of its products, you’ll save even more money on running shoes, basketball shoes, sportswear, backpacks and more if you wait for its Black Friday 2021 deals to roll out.

In the past few years, we’ve seen Nike drop promo codes that offer deep discounts on everything, including its bestsellers and new products. So if you've had your eye on Jordans or ZoomX Vaporfly Next% you should be left with enough money to grab a little something extra too.

If you’re not looking for a specific product in particular and care only for bargain-basement deals, Nike has done the downright dangerous by knocking an additional 20-30% off its clearance items.

Whether you’re shopping around for the perfect present, or in need of updating your sports wardrobe, you’ll want to check out the best Nike Black Friday deals right here. This goes double for Nike account holders, who get to enjoy 15% off all full-priced items with the code NOV21.



You can browse all discounted products on Nike's dedicated sales page.

Best early Black Friday Nike sales

It is worth mentioning from the outset that deeper discounts will be scored closer to Black Friday, but there are a few decent ones on hand now. We’re not sure if newer shoes, clothes and accessories will be as heavily discounted, but if they're not at the Nike online store, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled at anywhere that the brand's sportswear is sold.

Best Black Friday deals on Nike men’s shoes

Nike Court Vision Low | Nike Court Vision Low | AU$94.20 AU$68.99 on Nike AU (save AU$25.21) The Nike Court Vision Low embodies tennis at its best – laid back and comfortable, yet stylish. The iconic Swoosh sets off the smooth, leather upper while the cushioned insole provides comfort for every step.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 | AU$230 AU$ 184.99 on Nike AU (save AU$45.01) Apart from looking pretty fly, running in the Nike React Infinity Run will also significantly reduce the possibility of injuring yourself. The all-new Flyknit upper funnels and holds your foot in the right position, while the extra foam underfoot guarantees a comfortable and fast riding experience.

Best Black Friday deals on Nike women’s shoes

Nike Air Max 95 | Nike Air Max 95 | AU230 AU$184.99 on Nike AU (save AU$45.01) Refresh your step in the Nike Air Max 95. It features a simple white base with beige and grey highlights for a classic, clean look. Super lightweight and breathable no-sew materials give you a modern edge, while Nike Air underfoot adds spring to your step.

Nike SpeedRep Nike SpeedRep | AU$91.99 AU$130 on Nike AU (save AU$38.01) The Nike SpeedRep is the perfect companion for high-intensity classes, whenever you can squeeze them into your schedule. Combining the cushioning and flexibility of a running shoe with the strength, stability and durability of a traditional training shoe. All in a beautifully subtle pastel pink.

Best Black Friday deals on Nike clothing

Men's Nike Sportswear Swoosh| Men's Nike Sportswear Swoosh| AU$110 AU$ 82.99 on Nike AU (save AU$17.01) Made from soft fleece, the Nike Sportswear Swoosh elevates a classic, comfortable look with a high-contrast graphic and premium details. The hoodie is lightly brushed on the back, making it ultra-soft and comfortable. The jigsawed Swoosh is particularly eye-catching and at 24% off you're doing your wallet a favour.

Serena Design Crew Jumpsuit Serena Design Crew Jumpsuit | AU$95 AU$71.99 on Nike AU (save AU$23.01) Catch every eye with this bright orange geometric tesselate design. The Serena Design Crew Jumpsuit combines function with style. Embodying the '90s throwback vibe, you can wear it everywhere, and look good doing so.

When is Nike Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday Australia 2021 falls on November 26 so we can expect Nike's best Black Friday deals to go live from Midnight on Thursday November 25. The second that clock ticks over into the Friday savings should be ripe for the taking.

The sales continue over the weekend and into the Cyber Monday sale, lasting through until the end of Monday November 29.

Where can I find the best Nike deals for Black Friday 2021?

The Nike Australia store is an excellent port of call for Black Friday deals across its full range of products. Its well worth checking out a wide range of retailers though, and we've found Nike discounts across Amazon, Catch, eBay, JD sports, Rebel sport and more!

Nike Black Friday sale: the best deals last year

To keep speculation to a minimum, Nike does us all a solid by listing the best sellers year-on-year, heading to the Nike site allows you to find the 'Black Friday 2020 Bestsellers page. This can become your best friend when working out what products you should be waiting for a Black Friday special for.

Looking at last year, socks were the most popular products, with running socks and sports socks taking the top spots.

Of course, trainers were also popular, with lifestyle sneakers such as the MD Runner 2 and Air Max 270, as well as more technical running shoes, such as the Revolution 5 also making the most top list. I you were hoping to find specials on the 1972 Moon Shoe, unfortunately Black Friday is not the time, it's the perfect time to grab pretty much anything else though.