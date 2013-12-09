Exclusive: New The Division trailer shows off next-gen Snowdrop engine

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Tom Clancy's The Division was easily the unexpected star of E3 this year showing off truly next-gen graphics and powerful second-screen gaming in one trailer

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for its next-gen title Tom Clancy's The Division, the trailer showcases the game's stunning Snowdrop graphics engine that can power real-time weather changes and day/night transitions.

Exclusively given to T3 the trailer if Ubisoft's first demonstration of a next-gen only graphics engine which means it has been specifically developed just for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

One of the engine's key features though is the ability to dynamically change the weather. Whereas before transitions such as snow falling have often been primitive, Snowdrop will generate actual snowfall and then as the weather changes, melt the snow and turn it into slush and water.

The games engine also offers ultra-realistic damage to objects, whether it's light shining through a bullet hole or the gradual destruction of a car windscreen.

Set during in post-apocolyptic New York, The Division sees you play as one of an elite group of government agents called 'The Division'. Essentially sleeper agents they're brought into service in the event of a catastrophic event taking place across the country, in this case a disease.

Merging offline and online gameplay The Division will see players apparently interact with a 'living world' where you'll come across both computer-generated characters and real people.

The Division is set to arrive in the second half of 2014 for PS4, Xbox One.

Check out this Exclusive The Division trailer below: