New Land Rover Defender image gallery: fresh pictures of the 2020 Defender

To celebrate World Land Rover Day (which was on the 30th April), Land Rover has announced plans for the new Defender to complete a final phase of field testing with the Tusk Trust, on location in Kenya.

A Defender prototype wearing a unique camouflage (pictured below) will experience life at the Borana Conservancy as part of Land Rover’s on-going partnership with Tusk Trust.

The extreme test will see the prototype towing heavy loads, wading through rivers and carry supplies across unforgiving terrain.

This will be the final test before the new Defender makes its public debut later this year, by which time it will have passed more than 45,000 individual tests in some of the most extreme environments on earth.

These extreme environments include 50-degree heat of the desert, the sub 40-degree cold of the Arctic, as well as up to 10,000ft altitude of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

Check out the new Defender doing it's thing below:

It's on-road dynamics are being honed at the Nürburgring facility in Germany and all-terrain credentials tested on the muddy roads of Eastnor, UK, the rocky trails of Moab in Utah, and the sand dunes of Dubai.

The new 4x4 promises to bring unparalleled breadth of capability and new levels of comfort and drive-ability to the Defender family.

We can't wait to see it unveiled later in the year – stay tuned to T3 for more information.

