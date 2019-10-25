Meet the best TVs and soundbars of 2019, in the new issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and it gives you the ultimate guide to the best TVs of 2019, so you can get the perfect telly upgrade in time for Christmas. No matter whether you're looking for budget TVs or elite 8K, we've got you covered – our guide is split into easy sections, and tells you exactly what to buy, with handy explainers of the technical differences involved. And we'll show you how to upgrade your sound too, with soundbars ranging from £329 to £2,000.

And there’s loads beyond that in the issue, of course! We'll take you through every 5G phone to find the perfect fit, we've got our long-term verdict on the new iPhones and Apple Watch, we review the new GoPro HERO8 and Nintendo Switch Lite, and there's the complete guide to smart doorbells, so you can upgrade your home security (and never miss a package).

