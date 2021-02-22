Massive OnePlus 9 leak reveals all the specs ahead of its March release date

OnePlus' next premium flagship, the OnePlus 9, is set to debut next month – although we've not had official confirmation of the launch date. What we have had is a slew of leaks and rumors, and this latest one spills the beans on the smartphone's specs.

A lot of the specs won't be too much of a surprise, given what we've heard already, but the leak does appear to cement the fact that this year's iteration isn't going to be a massive jump compared to last year's OnePlus 8 series, which included the fantastic OnePlus 8 Pro.

According to the Tech Droider Twitter account, the OnePlus 9 will sport the 6.55-inch display already rumored, and will house the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It'll also boast the expected 120Hz display, and should be touting a 4,500mAh battery. No nasty surprises there!

On the camera front, we're looking at a 12MP resolution images from the main shooter, and a 4.1MP for the selfie camera; working backwards to get the actual megapixel count, we're looking at a 48MP snapper on the rear, and 12MP front and centre. This partially confirms the quad-camera 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP setup previously rumored.

The 65W fast-charging support has also reared its head again, while OnePlus 9 storage options will reportedly include 8GBRAM /128GB which is line with the OnePlus 8. We're expecting that to extend to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage for a slightly more expensive variant.

There's nothing drastically different in this new specs list, compared to all of the leaks we've heard so far, but it does go some way to solidify the rumors surrounding the OnePlus 9, suggesting they can be given more credence.

As with last year's range, we're expecting a OnePlus 9 Pro to make an appearance as well, which you can get a peek at in this stunning video.