Apple WWDC 2022 live blog: all the event news, from iOS 16 to M2 Mac and more

It's Apple Day! The company's annual worldwide developer conference – best known as WWDC – is back for 2022. And it's expected to be a bumper one complete with iOS 16, MacOS 13, watchOS 9, and rumours of new Apple M2 silicon in Mac Mini and MacBook Air 2022 hardware.
So strap in for the ride, as T3 takes you through the event day, before WWDC 2022's keynote kicks off at 6pm BST / 5pm CEST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT, hosted by Apple head honcho Tim Cook and a raft of company execs. It's a partially in-person event for the first time since 2019, too, with a handful of media in attendance at Apple Park in California.
Among all those hardware rumours is a major product that we're not expecting to see at WWDC: Apple's VR headset (whatever it's to be called).
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn't even expect the headset to appear at one of Apple's major conferences (Tweet embedded below): instead, it's more likely to receive its own launch event. As the most important new hardware launch since the iPhone, that sounds logical.
But this is WWDC, a conference where Apple loves to push all things VR/AR, so you can surely anticipate some advances in those technologies being on display, however cryptic that may be.
Another reason. Suppose AR/MR headset is Apple's most important product since iPhone launch. In that case, AR/MR headset & rOS deserves an independent media event that can ensure enough time for a complete introduction and keep the audience focused throughout the event. https://t.co/v5zpBYPPvfJune 2, 2022
WWDC 2022: What to expect?
First thing's first: just what is likely to arrive at WWDC 2022? There's been a lot of speculation, as nothing ahead of the keynote has yet been confirmed. Being a developer's conference, however, expect it to be software heavy: detailing new advances in iOS 16 for iPhone, iPadOS 16 for iPad, watchOS 9 for Apple Watch, and MacOS 13 for Mac.
While all of those software types are for specifc hardware, this isn't the show where we'll see the new iPhone 14 or Apple Watch 8 – you'll need to wait until September for those, we suspect.
But that's not to say that hardware isn't expected. There's an increasing rumour of Apple's MacBook Air getting a 2022 design overhaul. Furthermore it's thought to host Apple's M2 silicon inside, marking the next step in the company's chip progression.
We'll be following the news live throughout the WWDC keynote, bringing you the action as it happens, confirming what's new and what's coming in the near future.