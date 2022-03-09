LG C2 and B2 OLED TV prices revealed, and only one looks worth buying

The LG C2 and LG B2 are shaping up to be among the best OLED TVs in 2022, and LG has now announced the UK prices on its official website. We're actually a little surprised by the price tags, because the gap between the B2 and the more advanced C2 model is so small we think you're going to skip right past the B2 and buy the C2 instead – whereas in the past, the B2 has really stood out as a true bargain buy.

Here are the details revealed so far (there will also be 48-inch and 42-inch options for the C2, but not the B2):

LG C2 UK Price

55 inches: £1,900

65 inches: £2,700

77 inches: £3,500

83 inches: £5,500

LG B2 UK Price

55 inches: £1,800

65 inches: £2,600

77 inches: £3,400

So what do you get for your extra £100 if you buy the C2 over the B2?

LG C2 vs LG B2: the key differences

The key difference between the two models is that the C2 gets the same EVO panel as last year's LG G1, which delivers higher peak brightness and better colour reproduction. It also has the Alpha 9 Gen 5 AI 4K processor, which delivers an impressive Dolby Vision upgrade. The B2, on the other hand, has the Alpha 7 Gen 5 and a slightly less impressive panel.

The LG B2 is likely to be an excellent OLED TV. But if you're dropping the best part of two grand on the 55-inch model, you can probably stretch to the C2 – and that has a better panel, better brightness and a better processor for very little extra cash. I'm sure LG is making the B2 as affordable as it can, but compared to the better, brighter C2 it just doesn't seem affordable enough to justify going for the lesser model unless the price is already a big stretch for your finances – and if it is, it might be wise to wait for the best OLED TV deals that'll no doubt bring the LG C2 prices down in the not too distant future.

If you're serious about your TVs, I think it's a good idea to buy the best one you can afford: when you consider how many hours you'll spend watching it, the price difference becomes almost insignificant over a fairly short period of time.

I know from experience that getting a lesser TV can become a bit annoying the more you watch it: when my son broke our Samsung QLED TV in an unfortunate Superhot VR accident, the insurance company couldn't give us an exact match so it gave us a bigger Samsung from the range immediately below the one we had. It's not a bad TV, but it's not as good as the one it replaced – and I'm aware of that every time I watch anything in HDR.

These are both excellent OLED TVs. But the C2 is the one I'd buy.