Kärcher Steam Cleaner deal: SC4 EasyFix is under 200 for Amazon Prime Day

Kärcher’s SC4 EasyFix Steam Cleaner is an Amazon Prime Day mean machine when it comes to tackling household grime. However, instead of packing lots of chemicals to take on dirt it uses super-heated steam to kill off household bacteria and cleaning as it goes. It’s the sort of machine that Kärcher has got down to a fine art. It’s well put together, easy to use and gets rid of grime with surprising ease.
Sure, there are other options from the likes of Polti Vaporetto, Dupray, H2O, Voche, Bosch and Henry too, but we like the way the Kärcher cleaner rolls and not just because of its wheels. The 3.5 bar supply of steam really gets into the dirt and a collection of supplied accessories means that you can get it into tricky areas too.
Kärcher SC4 EasyFix £189.99 | Was £245.99 | Save £56.00 at Amazon
This loveable yellow Kärcher is down to just £189.99, saving you £56.00 as well as saving time on cleaning – it shifts dirt on most surfaces with minimal effort and is so easy to clean up after you've used it. From worktops to floors, you'll wonder how you ever lived without this.View Deal
We’re impressed at the thought that has been put into the Kärcher SC4 EasyFix Steam Cleaner. There’s a removable 0.8-litre water tank, which means that you can keep cleaning with very little down time. Then, when you’re done, you can use the space for storing the included accessories, making it a pretty compact appliance.
