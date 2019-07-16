Forget Amazon Prime Day, John Lewis has a MASSIVE sale on right now

Amazon Prime Day is here and the deals are dropping fast as it approaches its end time of 23:59 on Tuesday 16 July.

But while the Prime Day sale may be coming to an end British retailer John Lewis has a clearance sale on right now offering up to 60% off womenswear, up to 50% off menswear, up to 50% off home and garden, up to 20% off electricals, up to 50% off home and garden, and lots more. It's a MASSIVE sale and well worth checking out before it ends. Note that these are discontinued items and so stock is limited and the sale has been running for a month so it could end very soon.

In addition to offers across its fashion, home and technology products John Lewis & Partners will price-match competitor offers through its commitment to its Never Knowingly Undersold policy.

One thing we particularly like about John Lewis are the inclusive guarantees on all electronics and electricals, including five year guarantees on televisions.

Below are some of the John Lewis sale highlights on offer, but do check out the johnlewis.com homepage for more.

Google Home Mini | Now £24 | Save £25

A half-price Google Mini, you say? That's a deal worthy of your attention. Stay up to date with the news and weather, stream music and control your smart home devices such as your Hue lights with a simple "Hey Google!". At this price, you could get one for every room in the house.

Google Home Max | Now £199 | Save £100

The Google Home Max is awesome. Not only can you use it like the Home Mini to get audio news and weather reports and to control your smart home devices but this is a proper speaker for playing music – meaning that is sounds great and has bass! The usual £299 price is good but at £199 this is an audio dream. If you're feeling flush, buy two and you can use them in tandem as a stereo pair.

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Cookware Pan Set, 4 Piece | Now £285 | Save 40%

Le Creuset cookware is a) excellent and b) very expensive, but the John Lewis clearance sale takes part of the second part by knocking a massive 40% off this set of two saucepans and two frying pans. Set comprises 18cm and 20cm saucepans, 26cm deep frying pan and 20cm shallow frying pan.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II headphones | Now £259.00 | Save £30

An awesome pair of headphones at a great price, these Bose cans feature noise cancelling to drown out the noise of aircraft cabins and other external annoyances. They can trigger Alexa and Google Assistant, too, so you can connect the headphones to your phone (via Bluetooth) and then get news and weather from your smart assistant as well as making and taking calls.View Deal

